Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it

Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.

Several well-known brands that consumers got used to seeing in grocery stores and aisles of supermarkets have disappeared with time. Generations of Americans are familiar with the taste of Minute Maid, a beloved juice brand. It is deeply tied to many of our childhood memories, including early morning breakfasts, school lunches, road trips, and more. However, fans are now mourning the end of an era after The Coca-Cola Company, which is the parent company of Minute Maid, announced that it is shutting down its frozen juice concentrate products after 80 years.

A Coca-Cola company truck. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Winhorse)

One of the spokespersons of the company confirmed on Thursday that the change will roll out in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting changing consumer preferences. However, any remaining cans of the product will continue to be available in the grocery stores until the current stock runs out. As reported by Fox Business, the person said, "We are discontinuing our frozen products and exiting the frozen can category in response to shifting consumer preferences. With the juice category growing strongly, we’re focusing on products that better match what our consumers want."

Bottles of Minute Maid juice. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

Soon after the announcement, food blogger Markie Devo shared the sad news on his social media handle, and loyal fans quickly flooded the comment section, expressing their sadness and frustration over the news. One Instagram user, who goes by the username @ptheticgrl43, commented, “These were a must-have in my childhood when I relied on WIC/SNAP, and I know that was the case for many. Sad to see a legend go!” Another user, @dmin135, wrote, “You’ve just sent thousands of moms in panic mode because the frozen lemonade and orange juice are essential for Christmas punch."

In the caption of his post, the food blogger also wrote, “You may want to grab whatever stock is left and enjoy the frozen beverage while you still can… or pour one out in memory of what was once the frozen beverage.” According to The Coca-Cola Company’s official website, Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range features a variety of exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, pink lemonade, raspberry lemonade, and limeade, and these products have held a special place in the food history of the United States. The historical journey of the beverage began in 1945, when Florida Foods won a U.S. Army order for powdered orange juice, but the war ended before delivery.

Minute Maid juice cans. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Later on, in 1946, it became Vacuum Foods and launched Minute Maid, the first frozen concentrated orange juice in the U.S., as reported by People Magazine. Meanwhile, the company's recent decision aligns with its wider strategy, which is now focusing more on zero-sugar drinks. Coca-Cola has also started introducing a U.S. cane sugar version of its classic soda across the country. Last fall, a 12-ounce single-serve glass bottle of this new cane sugar edition was released in select markets.

