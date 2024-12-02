ECONOMY & WORK
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they'd never forget.

Jelly Roll posing for a picture with the three young entrepreneurs selling lemonade
Jelly Roll's rise to the top of the musical charts has been phenomenal and the “Beautifully Broken” singer rarely misses a chance to give back to society. Apart from performing in parking lots to collect toys for kids, the country singer also jumped in to help young entrepreneurs selling lemonade. After stopping at their stall for refreshments, Jelly Roll gave a boost to their aspirations by leaving a hefty tip of $700.

Jelly Roll at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jelly Roll at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"The Best Lemonade Ever"

The rapper-turned-country star was in Utah for a show of his Beautifully Broken tour. Ahead of the event, his crew was driving through the city when they spotted some children running a lemonade stand on the side of the road. The star stopped to make a contribution and get some drinks for himself and members of the crew. In a video shared by the star on YouTube, Jelly Roll asked for three lemonades and two glasses of orange juice for him and his crew. The kids told him that each glass costs 50 cents which makes his total $2.50.

However, Jelly Roll was as generous as ever, and he handed the kids some large dollar bills. "We wanted to come to bless y'all today. Oh, we don't need no change you keep that tip okay," the star said in the video. He then asked the kids to spend the money on something good while saving some as well.

 

Wendy Gardunio, the mother of one of the children, shared the magical experience in a Facebook post. She revealed that the star handed almost $700 to the kids.

None of the kids expected that one of their customers would be one of the biggest country stars of all time.“Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley. And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700," the caption of the post read.

 

Staying Grounded and Giving Back

In another similar incident, Jelly Roll promised to pay for a fan's college tuition after spotting her with a sign in the crowd. The Nashville native was performing at a free concert when he spotted the young woman holding up a sign on her phone that read, “Please pay my tuition.” While the request was easy to ignore, Jelly Roll chose to acknowledge it. "We're gonna talk about what college you go to, what your GPA is, and if all of that checks out, we will help you get through school," he said from the stage.

 

The star got emotional as he shared that he couldn't go to college since no one could pay for his tuition, and so he wanted to make sure that he did everything to make the fan's dreams come true. Local news station WKRN  identified the fan as 18-year-old Joy Gadalla.

 

The young student told the reporters that she had waited for hours to see the star perform and her prayers were answered when she got a spot meters away from the stage. Gadalla said she wanted to make the most of the opportunity as her family had been going through a hard time. Thus, she quickly wrote the request on her phone and held it up for her favorite artist to notice.

