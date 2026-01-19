ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Retail store closures have surged across the US — experts warn things are about to get worse

More big names in retail are shutting their doors as they struggle to ensure affordability while making a profit.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Macy's is set to close stores across 12 states (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Macy's is set to close stores across 12 states (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

The United States is in the grip of a retail apocalypse, as popular chains are being forced to reduce their nationwide footprint just to stay profitable, while consumers struggle with rising prices. The past year was already a nightmare for the retail sector, with tens of thousands of store closures across the country. Now, experts are predicting an even rockier 2026, as rising costs, shifting consumer habits, and economic uncertainty continue to put pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers.

Image Source: Signs are posted at the entrance to a Macy's store that is set to close at Bay Fair Mall| Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Image Source: Signs are posted at the entrance to a Macy's store that is set to close at Bay Fair Mall (Image Source: Getty Images| Justin Sullivan)

According to a report by The Mirror, experts have warned that the 2025 closures were just the beginning, and we are in for a rough ride this year. They even have hard facts to back this warning up, as the first two weeks of January saw several major retailers and powerhouse brands shutting down or filing for bankruptcy. It was just recently that Macy’s decided to reduce their countrywide footprint, and luxury retailer Saks Global filed for bankruptcy.

While the inflation, which held steady throughout December, is a major factor behind the retail nightmare, Ward Kampf, the president of Northwood Retail, explained it in simple terms to the Daily Mail, as he said, “America has been over-retailed.” He then elaborated on his point, noting, “We built and built, focusing on growth, expansion, and development, and now the focus is on profitability, performance, and margins.” Unfortunately, adding to this is America’s shifting shopping landscape, as people now prefer warehouse companies like Costco and Sam’s Club over departmental stores. 

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

Other experts are also of the same opinion, as Neil Saunders, the managing director at GlobalData Retail, says top companies will be forced to reduce their country-wide footprint well into 2026. He insists this is a necessary step for businesses to stay relevant in the face of rising costs, before adding, "Part of this involves closing underperforming stores that are not producing sales growth or contributing to profits." Nevertheless, Saunders believes that shuttering underperforming locations is not a bad thing as it can “keep store portfolios lean.”

The retail landscape started heading towards disaster during the COVID-19 pandemic when American consumers began prioritizing online shopping over visiting brick-and-mortar retailers in person. This, coupled with shoppers being spoiled for choice and markets becoming increasingly overcompetitive, has led to a slowdown in growth across nearly every sector. Saunders points out that most companies are using store closures to address this imbalance. 

Cover Image Source: (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble)
A Dollar General store (Image source: Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble)

Data from Coresight Research claims that over 8200 retail stores were shuttered across the US in 2025. Now, the same organization has revealed that around 566 stores already have plans to shut down in 2026. Unsurprisingly, top brands like Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and Dollar General are a part of this wave.

More on Market Realist:

Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing

Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop

Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Treasury Chief says Supreme Court is unlikely to overrule Trump's ‘signature economic policy’
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Chief says Supreme Court is unlikely to overrule Trump's ‘signature economic policy’
Treasury chief expects judges to avoid blocking Trump’s signature tariff policy
8 hours ago
Retail store closures have surged across the US — experts warn things are about to get worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail store closures have surged across the US — experts warn things are about to get worse
More big names in retail are shutting their doors as they struggle to ensure affordability while making a profit.
11 hours ago
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman calls out Chick-fil-A over an unexpected fee added to her bill: 'It should be illegal'
A viral receipt revealed a little-known surcharge at some Chick-fil-A locations
13 hours ago
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
ECONOMY & WORK
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
Troops from several European nations are currently deployed in Greenland at the moment.
2 days ago
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
ECONOMY & WORK
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
Over half of the American population polled does not believe that Trump is prioritizing the right issues.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
2 days ago
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.
2 days ago
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
The company did not specify what the water was contaminated with or how many it affected.
2 days ago
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
"This week's regular edition BR ended with only one win on Thursday," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
3 days ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
3 days ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
3 days ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
4 days ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
4 days ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
4 days ago