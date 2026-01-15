Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed

The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.

Millions of Americans depend on credit to make their grocery purchases. Rising prices have left many with no choice but to use their credit cards to purchase necessities at supermarkets like Walmart and Target. However, this might not work for a lot of people in the near future, as after a recent settlement, such retailers have reserved the right to decline cards that they deem unfit for their business model. The settlement was reached between Visa, Mastercard, and several US merchants.

Representative image of credit cards. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay)

As per a report in The US Sun, the retailers involved will be able to decide on certain surcharges for credit card usage and will even reserve the right to reject specific cards. The current rule states that if a retailer accepts one kind of credit card, like a Visa or a Mastercard, they have to accept every single card by that particular network. This was not acceptable for most.

A lot of times, these networks offer specific reward cards to customers. When those cards are used at stores, the retailer might end up paying higher fees to the credit card companies to accept them, despite the benefits that consumers get from their use. This resulted in an unnecessary expense, which affected the store’s profit. Retailers always wanted more control over what cards to accept, an idea that these big credit card companies were not fans of.

Representative image of a cashier using a credit card (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Giving retailers control means that customers will only go for specific cards that will be accepted by stores, rejecting other reward cards. That would lead to a loss of revenue for the networks. The costs that the retailers will have to pay to the companies are called interchange fees, and these will go down by 0.1% over the next five years if the settlement gets approved and is properly implemented.

The bigger worry for consumers is whether their card will be accepted or not. They’d have to apply for a new card for groceries if their preferred retailer, like Target or Walmart, for example, refuses to accept the card they currently have. Although the settlement was reached recently, the case has been dragging on for a whopping 20 years, as per a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Representative image of customers walking outside a Target store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Merchants sued Visa and Mastercard in 2005, alleging that they engaged in anticompetitive behavior with interchange fees and acceptance terms. The merchants even sued a number of large banks. Ever since the lawsuit was filed, relations between merchants and networks have been strained. Unfortunately, customers have been caught in the crossfire as a lot of smaller merchants have had no choice but to dump the interchange fees into the cost of the products they’re selling. Even now that a settlement has been reached, it is the consumer who has to worry about their card being accepted.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'

How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius

Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop