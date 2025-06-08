'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000

The player was so hung up on the word that she almost said a bad word.

"Wheel of Fortune" games involve a lot of pressure, and things often get tense, making players fumble in the most hilarious manner. This happened to a contestant who kept repeating the word 'cursing' and ended up making Ryan Seacrest laugh. But while her antics made for a hilarious moment on the show, she was unable to guess the first word of the phrase, "Causing An Uproar." In the end, she fell victim to yet another tough bonus round and lost out on an additional $40,000.

Screenshot showing the player chatting with Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

The contestant named Maki Asrat had a flying start with an early lead by solving a toss-up puzzle. While she got the second puzzle right as well, she lost the lead briefly before winning a trip to Mexico by landing on the Cabo wedge. She then landed on the Mystery wedge as well, and by solving another puzzle, she added $10,000 to her total winnings. At the end of the initial rounds, Asrat emerged as the big winner with a whopping $33,900 in the bank.

She advanced to the bonus round and picked the category, “What Are You Doing?” She was joined by her parents, sister, and friend, Tio, who cheered her on for the win. Before spinning the Wheel, Seacrest shared that he met Asrat's family during the commercial and her sister, Lydia, didn't let anyone else speak. "Of course. She said she's the spokesperson of the group," Asrat joked.

The two then spun the wheel, and Seacrest picked out the Golden Card for the player. Asrat was then faced with a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” filled in, she chose “G, H, C, and I” as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the puzzle read, “C_ _SING _N _ _R_ _R.”

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Asrat seemed to be stuck on a single word. She kept saying “Cursing in, Cursing, Cursing, Cursing," over and over again until the clock ran out. “It’s like you’re desperate to say a bad word here,” Seacrest joked as he cracked up with laughter. He then revealed that the answer was “Causing An Uproar." “Sometimes you get on the track and you can’t get off of it,” the host said, making the player laugh. In the end, he revealed that Asrat had lost out on winning an additional $40,000, which would have taken her total to over $70,000.

Nevertheless, she had a great time playing the game and chatting with the host. During her introduction, she told Seacrest, who is also the host of "American Idol," that she grew up watching the talent show and whenever the contestants didn't make it to Hollywood, she would cry. “I still cry when they don’t make it,” Seacrest added. Beyond the two shows, the multitasking host took up another gig last year, launching a children's book, "The Make Believers," with his sister.