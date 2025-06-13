'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected

Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.

Ryan Seacrest had big shoes to fill when he replaced Pat Sajak as the "Wheel of Fortune" host, and he has done a decent job in his first season. Seacrest took the show to new heights, and the season was also marked by several changes, including a new set, which the fans have warmed up to with time. Now, viewers on Reddit have shared their verdict on Seacrest's performance as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune".

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White walking into the new set of the Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

On the show's unofficial forum, one fan, @Pikaguy96 asked fellow fans of the show how they felt about Seacrest's performance. "With season 42 now in its books, how does everyone feel about Ryan’s job as host?" they wrote. The user further expressed opinions on the big losses of the season and the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The post attracted several fans who shared their two cents on the show's latest season. "He's gotten more at ease and friendly with the contestants as the season progressed, and I think that's where he shines. He can't do the dry wit like Pat did, but he is just as engaging in his own way. As for the game itself, I like some of the creative new categories they're trying out, and while the bankrupts did land more often at the beginning, the contestants still took home respectable amounts of money," @greenknight884 explained.

Many shared how they came around to liking Seacrest despite their unwillingness to see Sajak leave. "My wife is a Sajak true believer and a Ryan hater but I think he did a great job this season and I look forward to him continuing as host. The added physicality of his bits with the contestants (like letting that one guy bench press him) and the way he leans more into co-hosting with Vanna are fun things that Pat, much as I too enjoy the old grump, would never do," @QuintonBeck wrote.

"I’m a certified Ryan Seacrest hater but god damn after a month or two I really warmed up to him and now dare I say I really like him. There is a reason he hosts 85 million things, he’s nice, personable, and funny," @Cmchk added in another post on the forum that suggested Seacrest wasn't the problem, and the show's new set was to blame for all the discomfort.

However, not everyone was praising the show's new host, as some found his habits annoying. "I like Ryan - except - I HATE that he never says what’s in the bonus round envelope. He just opens it up with the stupid smile like it’s the biggest prize when it’s the minimum. WHY doesn’t he announce the $$?" @Rare-Progress5009 complained.

Screenshot showing Seacrest revealing the Bonus Round prize (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Some also complained about the new format of the show. "I think Ryan is doing a great job, but the long introductions of the contestants are such a drag. I don’t really like toss-ups, so I record the show and fast forward through the first 5 minutes to the first puzzle." @MarshmallowRhubarb said.

Meanwhile, one fan expressed that they still missed Sajak, "It‘s [the new set] bright and flashy and not my cup of tea, but I‘m not distracted by it. I’m getting used to Ryan, but I do watch reruns with Pat when Wheel is preempted, which makes me wish for the younger Pat back," @ThinkFiirst wrote.

"I love his understated wry humor. He seems less intrusive than Ryan, like during the last round when they only have 3 seconds and Ryan is talking to the contestant who is trying to think. But all in all, he’s ok," the user added.