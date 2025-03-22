ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."

Daughters may love their fathers but that doesn't mean their blunders are forgiven.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing at a contestant on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing at a contestant on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

As the name suggests, “Family Feud” is all about families coming together to win big and this requires them to work well as a team. There are times when some family members give answers that don't make sense or are scandalous, and Steve Harvey is quick to roast them for it. But, there was one instance when a contestant faced the heat from his own family member for the wrong answer that got the team a strike. The person who answered was presumably the man of the house and his daughter quickly called him out on national television.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing at a contestant on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing at a contestant on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey was reading out a survey question, which was, “Name something Tom Cruise and Tom Brady have in common.” A woman named Kaylah was first to hit the buzzer and she said, “They’re both caucasian.” This answer was not on the board, and it was then her opponent Robert’s turn to answer. “Name,” he said and that was the number one answer on the board. A woman named Gina was up next from his family, and she said that they were both adventurous. Unfortunately, that was not on the board. Then it was a member named Isiah and he said, “They’re both famous.” That was the number three answer on the board. A contestant named Nbiyeas then answered, “They’re both rich as hell.” It was the number two answer on the board. Following this, Nwaka said that they had similar hair, unfortunately, that was incorrect.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

With one strike remaining, Robert had to get his answer right to save the game for his family, and he said, “They both have a movie.” It was a good answer but not the one Harvey was looking for as it wasn’t on the board. The advantage now firmly shifted to the other family who seemed to have a long discussion about what to say. Michael took on the question on behalf of his family and his answer was, “Ageless.” His daughter, Kaylah, was immediately disappointed and she did not hide her emotions. “Dad, that’s,” she said before calming herself and forcing a clap or two. Harvey picked up on this and it didn’t take him long to make a joke about it. “They told your a**...damn it Michael. She just said, 'Daddy, that ain’t what we told your a** to say!'”

 

Kaylah understood that she had gone overboard with her emotions for a second and quickly apologized. Well, it might not have been a big deal if she hadn’t because her father had given the wrong answer and handed victory to the other team. Amidst all this chaos, no one thought to say that they were both men as that was one of the answers on the board. Michael threw a glance back at this family when that answer was revealed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
The player was so elated that he even posted about the win on his LinkedIn profile.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
James O’Halloran and Manuela Arbelaez showed off their singing skills as they were presenting a karaoke set.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
Daughters may love their fathers but that doesn't mean their blunders are forgiven.
14 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ viewers all agree on the one aspect of the show that ‘drives them crazy’
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ viewers all agree on the one aspect of the show that ‘drives them crazy’
Every show, no matter how successful, has its share of critics, and "The Price is Right" is no different.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant celebrates his big win by falling face first on the ground
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant celebrates his big win by falling face first on the ground
Contestants on the popular American game show have a lot of energy and that was proven once more.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey recalls his mom once telling him he won't grow up to be attractive
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey recalls his mom once telling him he won't grow up to be attractive
Mothers are usually supportive of their sons but Steve Harvey's mom was just brutally honest.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player reveals the incredible story of how Aaron Paul helped him get on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player reveals the incredible story of how Aaron Paul helped him get on the show
Aaron Paul is one of the most popular contestants that the show has ever had before he became famous.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to poke contestant's eye because of his profession
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to poke contestant's eye because of his profession
It’s not a comfortable feeling to have a stranger all up in your business. The fact that it made Harvey uncomfortable was also clear.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins a car and sweetly hugs the model in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins a car and sweetly hugs the model in wild celebration
It was perhaps one of the most heartwarming moments in the show's decades-long history.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 150-year-old coffee cup
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 150-year-old coffee cup
You'd be surprised by how many historically significant items are lying around in people's homes.
3 days ago
'Famil Feud' contestant argues with Steve Harvey about fashion — it doesn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Famil Feud' contestant argues with Steve Harvey about fashion — it doesn't end well for him
Steve Harvey is one of the most fashionable hosts on television today with his iconic suits.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper warns against Great Value pesto after he spotted an odd detail: "Why is this...?
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns against Great Value pesto after he spotted an odd detail: "Why is this...?
Even the big brands falter once in a while and these issues are brought up in public.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player loses her mind after a TV icon showed up in an unexpected crossover
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses her mind after a TV icon showed up in an unexpected crossover
This special guest was a popular television personality that many never imagined would show up.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player picks up Ryan Seacrest while hugging him despite losing out on $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player picks up Ryan Seacrest while hugging him despite losing out on $40,000
The self-confessed hugger, had to hug it out after painfully losing out on $40,000.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
The long-time model of the show looked gorgeous in the outfits she modeled at the time.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.
4 days ago
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
The contestant was completely smitten with the model the moment he stepped foot on the stage.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
5 days ago