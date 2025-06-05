ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves

Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Fallon answering the question (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show)
Screenshot showing Fallon answering the question (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show)

Everyone likes a good crossover, and things get elevated to another level when it's between two of the most popular shows on American television. "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has had his own talk show, and "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon also used to be a comedian just like Harvey. That's why it was special when Fallon brought "Family Feud" along with its iconic host. Harvey, on his show. The result of the crossover was endless bouts of laughter from the audience. 

Screenshot showing the team introduction of
Screenshot showing the team introduction of "The Fallon Family" (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

In the segment, the Fallon family, which included Hollywood star Alison Brie and announcer Steve Higgins, faced the Roots family, which included band members Questlove, Tarik, and James Poyser. Harvey was the host of this iconic game of "Family Feud."

While regular contestants on the show are sometimes tough to handle for Harvey, Fallon took things to the next level. He kept getting on the host's nerves by mixing up the game with another popular game show, "Jeopardy!" When Harvey asked Fallon for a nickname he might call his spouse, the funny man answered with "What is ‘dear,’ Steve?” in typical "Jeopardy!" fashion.

Screenshot showing Fallon answering the question (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show)
Screenshot showing Fallon answering the question (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show   Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Harvey was not pleased at all and said, “What the hell do you keep saying ‘what is’ for?” before adding, “This is Family Feud. Family Feud is the new No. 1 game show in the country today." Fallon then took another jibe at Harvey by asking if the word "jealous" was on the board. Harvey didn't take it lightly either as he hit back by reminding Fallon that “he ain’t the only one with a hit show.”

Screenshot showing Fallon and Harvey squabbling (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show)
Screenshot showing Fallon and Harvey squabbling (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Before the funny bit, Harvey told the audience that his team had surveyed the live studio audience of "The Tonight Show" and collected answers to the various questions involved in the game. The first round started off with the question, “What's a nickname you might call your spouse?” Fallon faced off at the podium against Quest Love and hit the buzzer first. He came up with the answer, "Boo-Boo Kitty" which later changed to "Boo". When the answer showed up on the board, Quest Love topped it with his answer, "Baby," earning his team a chance to play. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

The other band members came up with answers like "Honey" and "Sweetheart," but unfortunately, the latter did not show up on the board. Even Quest Love couldn't save the round, and the turn went on to Fallon, resulting in the funny "Jeopardy!" bit. The second round began with Brie and Tarik facing off at the podium on the question, "Name something you would do in a club." This time, the Roots family pressed the buzzer first, and Tarik answered "Dance." The answer showed up in the top spot, handing a clean sweep to the team as the game had only two questions.

 

In the end, the final round was won by the Roots family, who ended up with considerably more points than their competitors. Nevertheless, the segment produced one of the funniest games of "Family Feud" ever.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
NEWS
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the hood ornament was created by renowned artist Harriet Frishmuth.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when he saw one of the Holy Grails of American history.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
This was the first time that Harrison had come across an IndyCar on sale.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
Cuban was against a royalty deal offered by his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
The collection of 11 national championship rings was from the UConn Women's Basketball dynasty.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans alleged that the show is using increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Rounds.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
The guest had endured a lot of criticism for buying the prints at even such a low price.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
4 days ago
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
NEWS
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
5 days ago
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
NEWS
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue with Seacrest not reminding the players of one crucial element.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
When Rick Harrison's side kick bought King Booker's boots, he had to make sure it was the real deal.
6 days ago
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Turns out the Hollywood star is quite the fan of former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
6 days ago
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Harrison bagged one of Jabbar's personal items and a chance to go to a Lakers game with him
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
Recently, the Bonus Round of the show has featured many old phrases that led to heartbreaking losses.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
May 28, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
May 28, 2025