Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves

Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"

Everyone likes a good crossover, and things get elevated to another level when it's between two of the most popular shows on American television. "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has had his own talk show, and "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon also used to be a comedian just like Harvey. That's why it was special when Fallon brought "Family Feud" along with its iconic host. Harvey, on his show. The result of the crossover was endless bouts of laughter from the audience.

Screenshot showing the team introduction of "The Fallon Family" (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

In the segment, the Fallon family, which included Hollywood star Alison Brie and announcer Steve Higgins, faced the Roots family, which included band members Questlove, Tarik, and James Poyser. Harvey was the host of this iconic game of "Family Feud."

While regular contestants on the show are sometimes tough to handle for Harvey, Fallon took things to the next level. He kept getting on the host's nerves by mixing up the game with another popular game show, "Jeopardy!" When Harvey asked Fallon for a nickname he might call his spouse, the funny man answered with "What is ‘dear,’ Steve?” in typical "Jeopardy!" fashion.

Screenshot showing Fallon answering the question (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Harvey was not pleased at all and said, “What the hell do you keep saying ‘what is’ for?” before adding, “This is Family Feud. Family Feud is the new No. 1 game show in the country today." Fallon then took another jibe at Harvey by asking if the word "jealous" was on the board. Harvey didn't take it lightly either as he hit back by reminding Fallon that “he ain’t the only one with a hit show.”

Screenshot showing Fallon and Harvey squabbling (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Before the funny bit, Harvey told the audience that his team had surveyed the live studio audience of "The Tonight Show" and collected answers to the various questions involved in the game. The first round started off with the question, “What's a nickname you might call your spouse?” Fallon faced off at the podium against Quest Love and hit the buzzer first. He came up with the answer, "Boo-Boo Kitty" which later changed to "Boo". When the answer showed up on the board, Quest Love topped it with his answer, "Baby," earning his team a chance to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

The other band members came up with answers like "Honey" and "Sweetheart," but unfortunately, the latter did not show up on the board. Even Quest Love couldn't save the round, and the turn went on to Fallon, resulting in the funny "Jeopardy!" bit. The second round began with Brie and Tarik facing off at the podium on the question, "Name something you would do in a club." This time, the Roots family pressed the buzzer first, and Tarik answered "Dance." The answer showed up in the top spot, handing a clean sweep to the team as the game had only two questions.

In the end, the final round was won by the Roots family, who ended up with considerably more points than their competitors. Nevertheless, the segment produced one of the funniest games of "Family Feud" ever.