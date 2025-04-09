ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected

The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary, the contestant, and Lori Greiner on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | @Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary, the contestant, and Lori Greiner on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | @Sony Pictures Television)

Negotiations for investments on “Shark Tank” can raise the temperature in the studio, but sometimes they're preceded by hilarious pitches. One entrepreneur left the sharks in splits while he was pitching quite an unusual product, that paired stockings and bras. His pitch was impressive, and his numbers were decent as well. However, he could not impress either of the sharks enough to make them offer him a deal.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneur was Valentine Aseyo, CEO of Matador Meggings, a company that makes leggings for men. Aseyo was seeking $250,000 for a 10% stake, according to a report in The Mirror US. Its leggings featured a modesty pad that sealed the groin area. The founder also narrated the story of how he came up with this.

Screenshots showing the entrepreneur on
Screenshots showing the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | @MatadorMeggings)

“Eight years ago, I was training to be a yoga teacher, and I found myself in a room full of women in leggings. I was the only one who didn’t wear them or, better said, couldn’t, so, that day, I started looking for men’s leggings that would conceal the groin department, and I couldn’t find. So, I said, 'You know what? I’m gonna make it.'” I stole my sister’s old bras, cut the foam out, and sewed it to a pair of old leggings I owned, and voila,” he said.

 

This was not the part that made all of the sharks laugh; that was something else. However, this story was quite funny to Mark Cuban who laughed out loud at one point as he was telling it. The part that left them all in splits was when Aseyo accused Kevin O’Leary of being jealous of women for wearing leggings.

“Mr. Wonderful, I know you have always been Lori and all women for enjoying their lives in leggings but also been quite concerned about exposing too much of your goodies. So I invented a sports bra for your man parts,” he said. Aseyo then let out a chuckle, and the rest of the sharks followed suit. His accent and his mannerisms made the pitch highly entertaining.

 

The sharks were initially all impressed when Aseyo said that he made $2 million from sales in under three years. However, the last six months, at the time of recording, had only managed to bring in $200,000. The entrepreneur tried to save this dismal figure by suggesting that most of the company’s sales happened in the latter part of the year, but no one believed that. The issue, more than the sales figures, was the product. Mr. Wonderful had to back out after the entrepreneur said that he wanted other brands to copy his design, and Mark Cuban believed that the focus was not on the product’s functionality. Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Daniel Lubetzky also said no to a deal. It was not a good ending for Aseyo, but at least he made sure that the judges had a good time.

 

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
He might not have had the best voice for a performance but the sharks still loved every second of it.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.
9 hours ago
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.
12 hours ago
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
1 day ago
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
ECONOMY & WORK
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
Her performance in the first part of the show was exceptional but she missed out on the big prize.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
Steve Harvey was left shocked after hearing the answer and had to ask her again to confirm.
2 days ago
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
Had it not been for the fan, the contestant might have ended up losing out on the big prize.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
The host is not a spring chicken anymore and contestants jumping on him wouldn't be the best idea.
2 days ago
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban reveals the smelliest pitch ever on 'Shark Tank' and we might be with him on this
The celebrity investor did not hold back despite being intrigued by the product during the pitch.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins her dream trip but some fans think the game was 'rigged'
It was a wholesome moment for the contestant who got to spend quality time with her daughter.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car
The contestant managed to sweep one of the toughrest games on the show, which shocked many.
3 days ago
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
ECONOMY & WORK
No one expected this 'Shark Tank' founder to deliver the most iconic pitch in all of its 16 seasons
Several entrepreneurs are able to get deals on the show but rarely has anyone achieved so much.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of his 200-year-old cotton dress
The dress had survived centuries, but the expert revealed that it wasn't just about how old it was.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player chooses the wrong letters and still nailed the winning answer somehow
Things were looking bleak after some of the letters were revealed by the contestant was unfazed.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his Hot Wheels collection
Toys may not be considered valuable until one realizes just how much of a collector's item they are.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant reveals the secret to getting picked twice on the show: 'They want...'
She is, perhaps, the only contestant to have appeared on the popular game show twice.
5 days ago