ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter

Fans expressed that the pressure of being in a studio must have been too much for the player.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshos showing the contestant alongside Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshos showing the contestant alongside Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" puzzles may seem to be simpler when a viewer is sitting on the couch and has more time and space to think. But along with the excitement of being on the iconic show, the pressure also makes it difficult for players to focus. The show's social media is often filled with people claiming they solved the puzzle better than the players, but when a contestant named Sabrina Wibicki failed to solve the Bonus puzzle, fans came forward with empathy for her.

Screenshot showing the moment the player lost (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment the player lost (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Wibicki, from Las Vegas, Nevada, had a flying start and took an early lead by solving the first "Toss Up" round puzzle.  She preserved the lead and won an exotic trip to Spain along the way. Going into the "Triple Toss Up" round, the player had amassed a total of $23,990 in cash, as per TV Insider. She then took the room by storm and won $2,000. She added another $5,500 to her purse by solving the final puzzle of the league stages. With this, Wibicki was crowned as the winner of the episode with a total of $31,540, which itself was impressive and more than the usual amount that most players win.

Screenshot showign Wibicki spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showign Wibicki spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

She then proceeded to the "Bonus Round," for which she picked the category, 'Phrase.' The contestant was joined by her sister, Angela, who cheered her from the side of the stage. Wibicki shared that it was her sister who helped her out with her son when she went to law school. The show's host, Ryan Seacrest, joked that she should then take her along on the trip to Spain.

Screenshot showing Seacrest joking around with Wibicki (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Seacrest joking around with Wibicki (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

After spinning the Wheel and taking her golden envelope, Wibicki was faced with a two-word puzzle that she needed to solve to win up to $100,000 or a brand-new Toyota car. With the standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,”  filled in, the player chose “B, D, G, and O," as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the puzzle read,  “_ _R     BE_ _ ND.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

As the ten-second timer kicked off, it seemed like Wibicki had solved the second part of the puzzle, "BEHIND". However, she was missing the first word of the puzzle every time she tried to say the phrase out loud. In the end, she shouted, "Car Behind!" as the time ran out, and the host confirmed that she missed out by just one letter. Seacrest then revealed that the puzzle was “Far Behind," and then flipped the golden envelope to show the player that she had just lost out on winning a brand new car.

 

On the YouTube clip of her Bonus Round, fans of the show chimed in to offer their opinion on the near-miss. “It must be a lot different when you’re in the studio because I got this one instantly,” wrote @ChiSportsNut18, to empathize with the player.

Screenshot of a comment complimenting the player's attempt (Image source: YouTube/@lunamelody2025)
Screenshot of a comment complimenting the player's attempt (Image source: YouTube/@lunamelody2025)

While some claimed that the puzzle was fairly easy, many chose to differ. "I guessed FAR BEYOND before she called her letters, then I figured it out shortly after," @Mr.Face222 mentioned.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
Fans expressed that the pressure of being in a studio must have been too much for the player.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
This wasn't the first time O'Halloran did his bit to make the presentation look authentic.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
NEWS
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
21 hours ago
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
NEWS
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
1 day ago
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
NEWS
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
NEWS
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
3 days ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
4 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
4 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
5 days ago