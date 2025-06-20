ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend

Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

Ken Jennings has been a legend for "Jeopardy!" fans ever since his days as a contestant, who has the longest winning streak on the show ever. He is also known for his interactions with other iconic players, and one of them is the Professor's Tournament champion, Sam Buttrey. The host posted a witty nighttime conversation between them on Instagram recently, evoking funny reactions from fans. Sharing the adorable clip, he captioned it, "Friends don’t let friends go to sleep without saying goodnight!" and the inlay text read, "Ken Jennings calls one of his friends to say goodnight." Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers, who is lovely nicknamed Mr. Rogers. In the short video, the 'Jeopardy!' host appears to be sitting in his living room wearing a tan-colored cardigan, maroon button-down shirt, and khakis, according to TVInsider.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

In the video, with the mobile held on speaker, Jennings dialed Buttrey's number and said, “Sam Buttrey, it’s Ken.” A crisp voice on the other side answered, “Ken Jennings. I was surprised to see your name pop up on my screen. I just assumed someone kidnapped you and stole your phone,” Buttrey responded. “Nooo. This is me, Sam. I was just calling to say goodnight,” Jennings replied with a chuckle. Buttrey then assumed that the "Jeopardy!" host had intentionally called him late at night to check if he was still a loyal fan of the game and watching reruns. Jennings vehemently denied it and assured Buttrey that he had genuinely called in to say good night. “I just want you to have a good night, Sam,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Buttrey (@buttreysam)

 

“That’s so beautiful, Ken. Thank you. I was just about to call you and say the same thing,” Buttrey continued to tease. “And then your name popped up on my phone, and we are in such sync, you and I," he added. "It would have been funny if we called at the same time and gotten two busy signals,” Jennings spoke in jest. “Well, that’s delightful. And I want to say your voice is even warmer and more melodious on the phone than it is on TV,” Buttrey lauded while continuing their banter. “That’s sweet of you. I want you to have a good night,” Jennings said, exhibiting warmth.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Buttrey (@buttreysam)

 

"I hope I'll dream of answering in the form of an answer for once," Buttrey said as he concluded their conversation. The punchline cracked Jennings to the core as he hung up the phone. Fans loved their camaraderie and fun-filled conversation. "Everyone deserves a good night message from Ken and @buttreysam," @domer2014 wrote. "This is one of the most wholesome things on the internet right now!" @kaylieb908 mentioned. "Ken's outfit is Mr.Rogers approved," @jessguinan pointed out. Buttery had earlier posted a picture of himself with Jennings with an adorable caption. In a true slapstick manner, the 2022 Tournament of Champions quarter-finalist wrote, "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings is smarter than I am, and he's younger, has better eyesight, and has better hair than I do. His shirt is unwrinkled, and his collar does whatever collars are supposed to do. But when it comes to floral neckties, step aside."

