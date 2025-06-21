'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality

She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.

Some “Jeopardy!” contestants gain popularity because of their performance on the show, and then there are those who grab attention for their resemblance to famous people or being related to them. One contestant named Katie Kornacki might be remembered without even winning, and the reason behind that is that she is related to a popular NBC correspondent.

Kornacki, a professor of English from Hartford, might not have won the episode, but she impressed viewers with her trivia skills, as per a report in The Mirror US. It did not take long for viewers to realize that she was actually the sister of popular correspondent Steve Kornacki. Fans flooded X ( formerly Twitter) to share their revelation.

Just now picking up that Katie is Steve Kornacki's sister. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/7X6GCqzb4d — Jerzygirl45 aka @jerzygirl45.bsky.social (@jerzygirl45) June 16, 2025

"Just now picking up that Katie is Steve Kornacki's sister," one user posted on the platform. "In her retail score — might Katie have some items from her brother Steve? 'This was his coffee cup from Election Night 2016.'” pointed out another viewer. It’s no wonder that fans made a big deal out of this, since Steve has one of the most recognizable faces in the country.

In her retail score — might Katie have some items from her brother Steve? "This was his coffee cup from Election Night 2016."#Jeopardy — 🇺🇸 Matt Carberry 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@mfc248) June 16, 2025

Going into Final Jeopardy, Katie was in second place, and the clue was, “In 1974, Allison Maher Stern posed horizontally on stools and pretended to swim for a cover of this book.” Katie had $5,600 but wasn’t able to write down an answer in the time given. Her competitor, Cox, who already had $15,000 in her purse, answered correctly, and although she had wagered only $50, it was enough to give her the win.

“Jeopardy!” fans notice a lot of details when they see the show on the telly, and when something is not to their liking, they make it a point to share their viewpoints on social media. That’s what happened with a different episode of the show in which fans believed that a clue to the answer was misleading. In this case, the clue was, “The ‘stencil’ logo released in 1979 for this chain used only 2 colors, one of which emphasized ‘energy’ and ‘value.'”

Contestants Matt Massie, Jam Zimmerman, and Rob Forrester all answered incorrectly. Zimmerman wrote, "What is Stapes?" while Forrester and Massie wrote, “What is K-Mart?” The correct answer was revealed to be ‘Home Depot.’ Fans were not happy about this development, and they made their thoughts known on Reddit in r/Jeopardy.

"Business or product Final Jeopardies are always difficult. Seems like it either pops into your head immediately, or you're not going to get it. I suppose that's true of every category, but the knowledge needed to get a clue about a logo or specific product always seems hyper-specific," one viewer wrote. "I didn’t get it. The question was misleading- not that I knew the answer had a logo with a stencil, but there was no clue to help you get there," added another.