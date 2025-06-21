ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality

She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Justin M.)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Justin M.)

Some “Jeopardy!” contestants gain popularity because of their performance on the show, and then there are those who grab attention for their resemblance to famous people or being related to them. One contestant named Katie Kornacki might be remembered without even winning, and the reason behind that is that she is related to a popular NBC correspondent.

Kornacki, a professor of English from Hartford, might not have won the episode, but she impressed viewers with her trivia skills, as per a report in The Mirror US. It did not take long for viewers to realize that she was actually the sister of popular correspondent Steve Kornacki. Fans flooded X ( formerly Twitter) to share their revelation.

 

"Just now picking up that Katie is Steve Kornacki's sister," one user posted on the platform. "In her retail score — might Katie have some items from her brother Steve? 'This was his coffee cup from Election Night 2016.'” pointed out another viewer. It’s no wonder that fans made a big deal out of this, since Steve has one of the most recognizable faces in the country.

 

Going into Final Jeopardy, Katie was in second place, and the clue was, “In 1974, Allison Maher Stern posed horizontally on stools and pretended to swim for a cover of this book.” Katie had $5,600 but wasn’t able to write down an answer in the time given. Her competitor, Cox, who already had $15,000 in her purse, answered correctly, and although she had wagered only $50, it was enough to give her the win.

 

“Jeopardy!” fans notice a lot of details when they see the show on the telly, and when something is not to their liking, they make it a point to share their viewpoints on social media. That’s what happened with a different episode of the show in which fans believed that a clue to the answer was misleading. In this case, the clue was, “The ‘stencil’ logo released in 1979 for this chain used only 2 colors, one of which emphasized ‘energy’ and ‘value.'”

Contestants Matt Massie, Jam Zimmerman, and Rob Forrester all answered incorrectly. Zimmerman wrote, "What is Stapes?" while Forrester and Massie wrote, “What is K-Mart?” The correct answer was revealed to be ‘Home Depot.’ Fans were not happy about this development, and they made their thoughts known on Reddit in r/Jeopardy.

 

"Business or product Final Jeopardies are always difficult. Seems like it either pops into your head immediately, or you're not going to get it. I suppose that's true of every category, but the knowledge needed to get a clue about a logo or specific product always seems hyper-specific," one viewer wrote. "I didn’t get it. The question was misleading- not that I knew the answer had a logo with a stencil, but there was no clue to help you get there," added another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
Wildwonder boasted of $1.4 million in revenue and had a successful run rate of $2.5 million during the time of the valuation.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
The expert said that the watch's value was $2,600 than what it could have been.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec tried to stop her from making the offer.
13 hours ago
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
All hope seemed lost for the entrepreneurs who had come up with an innovative health product.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
The offer being made to the entrepreneurs by O'Leary also seemed to be a bit unfair.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest said that she had received the item from her grandmother who had inherited it.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
The "Pawn Stars" were aleft impressed by the only basketball signed by the OGs Jordan, Phil Jackson, and Kobe.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
Turns out that Mr. Wonderful was ordained by the state of California to do the job.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
Fans did not expect to see a person with such a striking resemblance to the former Vice President.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history
Rick Harrison wasn't trying to this item for a low price as it was historically significant.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
Despite offering $1.5 million, Harrison was unable to make a deal for the historic item.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
Kevin O'Leary hailed their salesmanship after coming to a $600,000 valuation.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
The star also followed it up with a second shoutout seeking another chance for her on the show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
The clock was a piece of art and its mechanism was as intriguing as it gets.
3 days ago
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
ECONOMY & WORK
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
The company wasn't profitable and this alone had turned away most sharks in the first place.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
4 days ago