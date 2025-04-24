'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on

The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.

Making it to “The Price is Right” is in itself a big deal, and contestants are understandably hyped up about it. But the challenging part comes after that, and apart from tricky games, the pressure and intensity in the studio also get to the players. One contestant named Anthony learned this the hard way on an earlier episode of the show. He could have won $20,000, but his mind was all over the place when he faced puzzles. Ultimately, he walked away with nothing after playing the game called Time is Money, which was heartbreaking to see.

As part of the game, the player had to correctly sort items into three price ranges - $0-2.99, $3-5.99, and $6 and above. He had 10 seconds to get everything right and walk home with $20,000. Anthony had bath bars, Italian dressing, crayons, a dietary supplement, and a snack mix to price. It doesn’t sound like an easy job to do, but still, Anthony got off to the worst possible start. It’s okay to look to the audience for help, but not in this game. The contestant first made the error of taking only one item from five and then looking to the audience for help. Everyone in that room asked him to hurry up at that point in time. “Hurry up! Grab ‘em all,” Drew Carey said.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey urging the contestant to hurry up. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The damage was done, and Anthony was not able to place all five items in their respective price ranges. This was obviously not going to win him any money, but he had a second chance. According to the rules of the game, a contestant can still win big money, but not as much as $20,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant with only two items in place after 10 seconds. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

That amount of money starts rapidly dropping, and the contestants have time until it reaches zero to place the items correctly. They then have to press a buzzer, which would make a certain sound to indicate if a contestant is correct. If they’re right, whatever money is left on the screen will be awarded.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the second part of the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

His confusion, however, was evident here as well. After taking some time placing the items, he ran and pressed the buzzer. Unfortunately, his items were not arranged accordingly, so he had to go back. However, he was caught in two minds as he stopped to look at Carey, which might have cost him a second or two. The contestant was also running too hard to the buzzer, which made it harder for him to stop in time, costing him more valuable seconds.

He was able to rearrange the items two more times, but neither was correct. Anthony, unfortunately, had to walk away empty-handed. There was a little disappointment on his face after the loss, but that too slowly changed as he smiled at the audience.