ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on

The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Making it to “The Price is Right” is in itself a big deal, and contestants are understandably hyped up about it. But the challenging part comes after that, and apart from tricky games, the pressure and intensity in the studio also get to the players. One contestant named Anthony learned this the hard way on an earlier episode of the show. He could have won $20,000, but his mind was all over the place when he faced puzzles. Ultimately, he walked away with nothing after playing the game called Time is Money, which was heartbreaking to see.

via GIPHY

 

As part of the game, the player had to correctly sort items into three price ranges - $0-2.99, $3-5.99, and $6 and above. He had 10 seconds to get everything right and walk home with $20,000. Anthony had bath bars, Italian dressing, crayons, a dietary supplement, and a snack mix to price. It doesn’t sound like an easy job to do, but still, Anthony got off to the worst possible start. It’s okay to look to the audience for help, but not in this game. The contestant first made the error of taking only one item from five and then looking to the audience for help. Everyone in that room asked him to hurry up at that point in time. “Hurry up! Grab ‘em all,” Drew Carey said.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey urging the contestant to hurry up. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey urging the contestant to hurry up. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The damage was done, and Anthony was not able to place all five items in their respective price ranges. This was obviously not going to win him any money, but he had a second chance. According to the rules of the game, a contestant can still win big money, but not as much as $20,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant with only two items in place after 10 seconds. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing the contestant with only two items in place after 10 seconds. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

That amount of money starts rapidly dropping, and the contestants have time until it reaches zero to place the items correctly. They then have to press a buzzer, which would make a certain sound to indicate if a contestant is correct. If they’re right, whatever money is left on the screen will be awarded.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the second part of the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the second part of the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

His confusion, however, was evident here as well. After taking some time placing the items, he ran and pressed the buzzer. Unfortunately, his items were not arranged accordingly, so he had to go back. However, he was caught in two minds as he stopped to look at Carey, which might have cost him a second or two. The contestant was also running too hard to the buzzer, which made it harder for him to stop in time, costing him more valuable seconds.

 

He was able to rearrange the items two more times, but neither was correct. Anthony, unfortunately, had to walk away empty-handed. There was a little disappointment on his face after the loss, but that too slowly changed as he smiled at the audience.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.
7 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who showed up as Abraham Lincoln but with a twist
Ari Siegel started 'History by Mail' in 2019 after witnessing a powerful historic document in the Library of Congress.
8 hours ago
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
ECONOMY & WORK
Mayim Bialik appears in a 'Jeopardy' clue a year after being fired and fans are not staying quiet
Her name isn't usually mentioned on the show for obvious reasons, so this was a rarity.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings the car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in — but Rick found it too expensive
The car was an infamous piece of hip-hop history and could fetch big money at auctions.
10 hours ago
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
The iconic action movie had a dialogue that had a reference to the show popular back then as well.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
Cuban kept resisting a joint deal, but then all other sharks decided to give him a higher share.
12 hours ago
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
The insider account contradicts a statement that Bialik had released regarding her exit.
13 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke. 
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
The duo has expanded their business with more product lines since they gained exposure.
1 day ago
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
ECONOMY & WORK
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
This information could help a lot of contestants do well on "The Price is Right" but there's a risk.
1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
The contestant was doing it in her heels and Seacrest was at first surprised.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
Jennings couldn't keep his thoughts in after listening to the contestant's story.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
The competitor was able to make a comeback and walk out as the champion, which is impressive.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
The show sees several valuable items whenever it films, and their safety is absolutely imperative.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
Rick Harrison was caught off guard when the guest asked for such a high price.
2 days ago
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
The pawn shop owners even appeared in a music video along with other personalities like Drew Carey.
3 days ago
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
The Sharks were advised to taste the product only if they were 'brave enough.'
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
Corey chose to go with his instincts, and the business suffered because of this lapse.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
3 days ago