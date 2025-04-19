Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car

Drew Carey was in love with the outfit as well and the player's game was as dazzling as his jacket.

Contestants on "The Price is Right" arrive on stage in style to make sure that they get in the spotlight, whether they win the games or lose. Some perform weird dances, some cling to the host, Drew Carey, and some stand out for messages and pictures on their t-shirts. One player named Kevin arrived in an outfit that predicted what he was going to win in a way. The man, who was playing the "Stack the Deck" game, went home with a car that matched his t-shirt and peculiar jacket.

Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Kevin won the "Bidder's Row" and joined Carey on the big stage. The host immediately complimented his outfit, saying, "I love the jacket! And, the shirt!" When asked where he bought it from, Kevin revealed that he made the outfit by himself.

Screenshot showing Carey complimenting the player's outfit (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The show's announcer, George Gray, then revealed that Kevin would be playing the Stack the Deck game for a brand new car. "That jacket is going to look amazing in your new car!" Gray said. In the game, the contestant gets seven different digits on playing cards, five of which represent the price of a car. The player has to 'stack the deck' of cards in his favor to land at least three digits in the correct positions to get the actual retail price. The round kicks off with a pricing game where the contestant is shown three pairs of grocery items, one at a time. Each pair comes with a single price tag, and the player must decide which item corresponds to the price. For each correct answer, the player gets a chance to choose any of the digits in the car's price to be revealed.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

If the player makes three correct guesses, they have to get the remaining digits using the rest of the cards. The car price is revealed by flipping over the game title at the end. For Kevin's game, the first pair of grocery items included a pack of ice cream treats and a toothbrush. The price tag shared was $6.29, which Kevin associated with the ice cream. His guess turned out to be correct, and he chose the fourth digit in the price of the car to be revealed.

With the number '9' in the fourth position, Kevin got his second guess right as well. He then picked the fifth digit to be revealed, which was the number '3.' Kevin was on a roll at this point as he got his third and final guess right as well.

Screenshot showing Kevin playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"Kevin, so far you have played it perfectly. Just perfectly!" Carey said to the player. Now, all Kevin had to do was stack the remaining two digits correctly to win the car. That is exactly what he did as he landed on the correct price of $24,893.

As Kevin ran over to check out his new ride, Carey yelled, "Wow! Do you believe in miracles?"