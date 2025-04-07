George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed

George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.

George Gray is more than just a voice announcing prizes on “The Price is Right.” Whenever he gets a chance, Gray goes a step ahead to present prizes by demonstrating his skills on them. On one occasion, he fell off a treadmill while walking on it backwards as he presented it, but other than that, he shows his musical talent to make things entertaining. Gray is quite a skilled drummer, and he proved that on an earlier episode when he had the job of presenting a drum kit.

“It’s time to rock out with a new drum set,” he said as he played his beats on the set while he was still announcing its details. The contestants also seemed impressed with what they saw, while the crowd cheered for the announcer as he showcased his skills.

Screenshot showing the contestants' reaction to seeing George Gray drumming. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

It was not just any drum kit but an electronic one with several settings that give the instrument a dynamic sound. After he was done describing the product, Gray played a little drum solo before stopping to say, “Oh yeah.” It was met with a huge applause from the crowd that was impressed. Fans of the show watching at home also loved the moment and flooded the comments section of the clip on YouTube to express their appreciation.

Screenshot showing George Gray playing the drums. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

“OK! I TOTALLY changed my opinion about George Gray being on TPIR. Very Muti-talented! Gotta admit, he can go on the cannons!!” one user commented. “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I come to meet the drummer, the one and only George Gray,” added another user. “This man never ceases to amaze!” one more fan exclaimed.

This is not the first time Gray has played drums on the show. He had done the same thing in another episode, alongside models Rachel Reynolds and Manuela Arbelaez. The trio was presenting a drum kit, an electric guitar, and a keyboard. While Reynolds and Arbelaez were only pretending to play the guitar and keyboard, the announcer was truly impressive on the drums. There was a track playing in the background, and not once did Gray play out of tune. His beats were on point and he even managed to get some drum rolls in. What impressed fans on this occasion was the fact that he could talk this long while playing the instrument without messing up a single beat, which takes years of practice.

“George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that,” one user commented on YouTube. “Notice how George is the only one of the trio in this showcase who's actually playing his instrument while the two models are basically winging it,” added another.