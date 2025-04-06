ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant rolls his way onto the stage before casually winning a car

The contestant managed to sweep one of the toughrest games on the show, which shocked many.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right."
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | WayoshiM)

“The Price is Right” may seem like all fun and games, but there are games that require a mix of skills and luck, making it hard for contestants to win. But once in a while, someone walks in and makes bagging prizes on the show seem like child's play. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show when a man named Kyle made his appearance. He had a taste for theatrics as well, since he rolled on the stage once before making his way to host Drew Carey’s side. It was an entertaining segment.

Screenshot showing the contestant taking a tumble on "The Price is Right."
Screenshot showing the contestant taking a tumble on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | WayoshiM)

The first prize that was revealed to the contestant was a fancy flatware with several cutlery items. While it is a nice thing to have in one’s house, Kyle did not seem too excited upon seeing it. He was a young guy, so it made sense that he’d want something else. That’s when it was revealed that a Ford Fiesta was on offer as well. That was a lot more exciting for the contestant, and his reaction showed that.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right."
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | WayoshiM)

The game Kyle was to play that day was Any Number. The rules of the game are simple. Three blank spaces are displayed for the price of the car, the price of the flatware, and a piggy bank with a certain amount of money. The first digit in the price of the car is given to the contestants, who have to guess the remaining four. However, if the contestants guess the value of the flatware or the piggy bank amount first, they get those items.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant.
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | WayoshiM)

The first number in the price of the car was a 1. Kyle then guessed 6, 4, 8, and 3, all of which were in the price of the car. The value of the automobile was $16,483. It was incredible, which left host Drew Carey shocked. “Just like that,” the host said. “I can’t believe that,” he added. Fans loved the moment and shared their opinions in the comments section on Instagram.

 

“I was on the show with Kyle. There was no looking up answers on iPhone and they take your phones from you before the show. PURE Luck, it was incredible!! what an amazing show to be a part of. So happy for him! Go Kyle!” one user commented. “That was amazing! Can’t believe he did it without lighting up any number of the other. Congratulations again!” cheered another. It’s not easy to win the Any Number game, which is why a contestant sweeping it was such a big deal. However, there have been multiple instances of this happening. A contestant named Riley also did the unthinkable in a recent episode of the show. The prizes were a Nissan car, a smartphone, and a piggy bank with a certain amount of money.

 

The first digit in the price of the car on this occasion was also a 1. He then guessed the digits 9, 0, 6, and 8. These were all correct as the price of the car was $19,860, and he too, like Kyle, swept Any Number.

