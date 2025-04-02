ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set

Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Drew Carey has been the host of “The Price is Right” for over a decade now, and he knows his way around the stage very well. Apart from hosting, he also has the job of making sure nothing goes wrong if it’s in his control. In a recent episode of the show, the host narrowly prevented a huge mess that could have happened on set, as per a Monsters & Critics report. He had to keep his eyes open and be sharp, and that is exactly what he did.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant at the time was a woman named Heidi, and she was playing the "Pass the Buck" game for a chance to win a car. The rules of the game are simple. Six number cards are shown, and behind one of them is the car. In the other five, there is a $5,000 card, a $3,000 card, a $1,000 card, and two "Lose Everything" cards. Contestants have to avoid the latter. 

Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube presenting the car as Drew Carey and the contestant stand at the back. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube presenting the car as Drew Carey and the contestant stand at the back. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Contestants are given one free pick and are then shown the prices of two items. They have to guess the price of which item is a dollar less. If they get it right, they win one more pick. This happens twice, so a contestant can get a maximum of three picks. The first two items shown to Heidi were a box of cereal bars and a tube of hair-sculpting gel. The contestant picked the cereal bars, and that was the right answer.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)

As Carey spun the table to show the next two items, one of them almost fell off the table. The host did well to catch it just in time, as it was a bottle of fish sauce. Had that fallen and shattered into a million pieces, the entire set would have stunk of fish. Nobody wants that. “I almost sent that flying off,” the host said. The other item was a bag of Spanish rice. The contestant guessed the fish sauce, which was once again correct.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey holding the bottle of fish sauce. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey holding the bottle of fish sauce. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Heidi now had three chances to win the car. “Pick a number, Heidi. You have three picks altogether,” the host said. “I will take it off for you.” The contestant looked to the audience for help before coming to the board. “Number 2, please,” she said as she waited impatiently. The host took off the number from the board, and it was revealed to be the car. She did not even need all of her picks to win what she desired.

 

Congratulations, Heidi,” the host said as the contestant ran to the car and celebrated with the model. Fans loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I was glad she won. She won the showcase too. Congratulations Heidi!” one user commented. “Terrific win, and Heidi ended up having a great day today,” another user quipped. “Great job here on Pass the Buck! Earned both extra picks, but picked the car right away! I’m surprised we didn’t hear Drew ask her if she wanted to use the extra picks to win extra cash,” wrote a third fan.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was stunned after expert revealed the value of her 100-year-old necklace
The guest's mother had initially advised her father against purchasing it but he did it anyway.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges weren't convinced until this founder revealed one document that got him a deal
The entreprenuer knew he had an ace up his sleeve and he played it to perfection.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer
Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's unexpected reflexes prevented a 'fishy' accident on set
Things could have been real messy had the host not reacted in time and prevented the setback.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to founders who came up with a unique pitch involving chess
The product had its doubters, but, in the end, the entrepreneurs were able to make a lasting impact.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge calls US war veteran a 'cockroach' — then she gets offered a life-changing deal
Things were not looking too good at one point as most of the sharks had backed out... until the end.
2 days ago
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin
A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her rice bowl
She had only believed that her items were worth a thousand bucks and that was not the case.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey looked annoyed after hearing contestant's answer about COVID
The host wasn't expecting such unusual answers to be among the top options.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant says he was 'due for some luck' — then he walked away with $60,000
He was able to get the puzzle right just in the nick of time in order to win a significant amount of cash.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
4 days ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
4 days ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
4 days ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
5 days ago