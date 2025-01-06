ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why

Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant with host Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | poo stick)
Screenshots showing the contestant with host Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | poo stick)

To say “Wheel of Fortune” is unpredictable would be an understatement and the reactions by players and the audience can also be surprising at times. Viewers have seen all kinds of contestants over the years, all with one goal - winning as much money as possible. However, it’s not normal for a contestant to be accused of throwing away a game on purpose. As per fans, that’s exactly what happened in a late 2015 episode of the show.

It was the inaugural Veteran’s Week in the show’s programming, during which current and previous army recruits compete. In that particular episode, a contestant named Nura seemed to be running away with almost all the prizes being offered as per Downtown Radio 97.7. As the game reached its final bonus round, it became clear that she would be the big winner with close to $14,000 in her purse.

Screenshot showing the three contestants with Pat Sajak in the bonus round. (Image credit: YouTube | poo stick)
Screenshot showing the three contestants with Pat Sajak in the bonus round. (Image credit: YouTube | poo stick)

Nura had the chance to increase her winnings in the final bonus round but that didn’t happen. The turn of events was so unexpected that even then-host Pat Sajak seemed to be confused. During the final puzzle, the army veteran picked unusual letters like X and Z that were incorrect. The host even had to cross-check with her when she mentioned Z when the correct answer to the puzzle where the word was ‘following footprints.’

After the game, Sajak walked up to Nura and asked her about her choice of letters. "That's what I saw,” she replied nonchalantly. Fans of the popular game show were quick to draw conclusions and most believe she threw the game away on purpose. However, it was for a noble cause.

 

“It almost looks like she was throwing some money at her opponents who would have left empty-handed. She had a massive lead, which she retained,” YouTube user @mgarbysSF commented. “She threw the game for the other veterans to gain some money knowing she was going to advance regardless. Respect! I applaud her for that. Very humble,” quipped @4UVTV.

While Nura lost to let others win some money on purpose, it's not the reason behind most losses on the show. In a September 2024 episode of the show, a player named Vivian Tran had the chance to win a million dollars in the bonus round. She had drawn the $1 million card as per E-News which replaced the original $100,000.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Vivian had to correctly guess the phrase ‘offering some help,’ to win the money. However, that’s easier said than done as she faced the hurdle in the form of the first word, in which she did not have four letters. That ultimately cost her the prize but she was still happy with the $27,300 cash prize and a trip to Europe, that she had won.

"It turned out great," Vivian later told Maggie Sajak, the show’s social media correspondent. "I knew the last two words but the first one, I just couldn't get the syllables. It was 10 seconds, so by the time I got to the eighth seconds, I missed it."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
NEWS
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
3 hours ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
4 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
5 hours ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
1 day ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
2 days ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
2 days ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
2 days ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
2 days ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
3 days ago
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
NEWS
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
Vintage Rolex watches have been known to be part of some of the most memorable moments on the show.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
Before the toilet paper, Kirkland's coconut water has also been called out for contamination.
4 days ago
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
NEWS
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
The rising costs of living are making customers think twice before being generous with tips.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
This isn't the first time a vase from a thrift store turned out to be a precious artifact.
4 days ago