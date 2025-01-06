ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak 'robs' Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them

Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Pat Sajak at a basketball game (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky)
Pat Sajak at a basketball game (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky)

In June 2024, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, signed off for the last time. Sajak, 77, led the show for 41 long years and refused to go out quietly. The iconic host who had to make time for his parting speech sweetened the deal for the three contestants who he said were getting robbed. 

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak | Getty Images | Photo by Greg Fiume
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Fiume)

Following the toss-up round, Sajak explained that the episode was not going to be a normal one as it was his last. He held court with the three contestants Tammy, Nino and Adrienne, and told them that they were going to cut a round. "We're going to cut out a round, which kind of robs you, people," Sajak told the confused contestants.

 

However, Sajak went on to say that he was going to make up for it by spinning the wheel and adding an extra $1000 to whatever he lands on, for the contestants. On his first spin, the wheel landed on $1,000, bringing the total for the contestants to $2,000.

Host Pat Sajak performs during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune | Getty Images | Photo by Doug Benc
Host Pat Sajak performs during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Benc)

Sajak wasn't done yet, "You know what? It's not my money. Let's give them all $5,000," he added.  "Little Jimmy's surgery can wait," the host exclaimed as the contestants burst out laughing.

Sajak’s final episode ended with Adrienne Bean, a Memphis, Tennessee, resident winning her bonus round and taking home nearly $90,000. 

Sajak's final episode was emotional from the very beginning as it started with a flashback from his first episode in 1981. Sajak also delivered an emotional goodbye speech at the end of the show. 

 

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he said to end his four-decade-long run at the game show.  "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there," Sajak said at the beginning of his lengthy, gracious speech.

He went on to thank the millions of viewers who watched the show for so long.  He shared that he was honored to be even a small part of his viewers' lives.  

He also thanked his co-host, Vanna White. "Vanna is as sweet and as unassuming as she seems. I want to thank her for her lovely goodbye on yesterday's show," Sajak said. 

 

He shared that he would miss working with her and the nightly closes. He also promised the viewers that they would be seeing more of him during the summer re-runs.

"That's it! Thank you all so very much, and goodbye," He concluded. In honor of Sajak, the show uploaded the full episode on YouTube for everyone to share the special moment. 

Following Sajak's departure, Ryan Seacrest took over the hosting duties. Seacrest, who was just seven years old when Sajak began hosting the game appeared in the new promo for the show alongside White. 

 

While Sajak's run as the iconic game show host has come to an end, fans are excited to see him in a new gig. Sajak is set to appear in a Hawaii stage production of a show called "Prescription: Murder,"  Deadline reported.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

