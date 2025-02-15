ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him

The player did lose everything that he had won but also get another shot and made a stunning recovery.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant blaming Pat Sajak and winning (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant blaming Pat Sajak and winning (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

Pat Sajak was popular with fans of "Wheel Of Fortune" for most part of his decades as host of the show, but sometimes he was blamed for contestants losing out on big wins. During one episode, a player named Michael Bystrzycki complained that Sajak was distracting him, although he still went home with a hefty prize.

Screenshot showing Michael Bystrzycki alongside Pat Sajak
Screenshot showing Michael Bystrzycki alongside Pat Sajak (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Bystrzycki, a master electrician from Drummonds, Tennessee, was facing off against Sarah McCabe, a former English teacher from Mankato, and Lillian Devane, a self-described “word nerd” from Atlantic City. While solving a Crossword puzzle in the $2,000 Toss-Up round, the contestant had to guess four interconnected words all of which had fire as a first word. Bystrzycki had control of the wheel and it seemed like he was ready to solve the puzzle. However, he suddenly stepped back and chose to give the wheel another go. Unfortunately, he landed on the Bankrupt Wedge and lost everything he had won.

Screenshot showing the puzzle
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Luckily, the round didn't end as the other players couldn't solve the puzzle. Thus, when Bystrzycki got another turn, he correctly solved the puzzle as “Works, Wood, Department, and Pit," after landing on the special Jackpot Wedge. As he celebrated, Sajak asked him, “Which one were you shaky on the first time?” The player promptly said he wasn't shaky at all, and added, “I just looked at you instead of looking at the puzzle, and the words went out of my head. I was like, ‘Ah, he said spin, so I’m spinning. Let’s go.'”

Screenshot showing the contestant pointing at Sajak
Screenshot showing the contestant pointing at Sajak (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Turns out, Sajak was too distracting for the player. The host threw up his arms and said, “It’s always my fault.” Recovering from bankruptcy, Bystrzycki went on to excel in the game. He went on to collect another Jackpot Wedge and solved a second puzzle correctly to become a double jackpot winner. 

Screenshot showing Sajak's reaction
Screenshot showing Sajak's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Bystrzycki proceeded to the Bonus Round with $21,910 in cash and a trip to the Avila Beach Hotel in Curaçao. He also had a Double Jackpot wedge, which could increase his winnings to $42,500 if he got the final puzzle right. Before the round began, the player introduced his father on stage to the host. Sajak had so much fun playing with Bystrzycki that he wished they could leave the game and go for a beer together.

Screenshot showing the contestant's father
Screenshot showing the contestant's father (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

For the Bonus Round, the master electrician selected the “Phrase” category. With the standard "R, S, T, L, N, and E" and his additional letters "C, D, M, and O" filled in, the Bonus Round gave him a puzzle that read   “_ O C _ E _        _ O R       _ O S _ T _ _ N.”

Screenshot showing the final puzzle
Screenshot showing the final puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The Tennessee native once again looked confident with a charm in his eyes. As soon as the ten-second timer started, Bystrzycki quickly answered, “Jockey For Position." The answer turned out to be correct meaning the player had won an impressive $42,500.

 

 

To further sweeten the deal, Sajak revealed that the player had also won a brand new Infiniti QX50, from the golden envelope of the Bonus Round. Thus, he ended up with total winnings worth of  $111,160.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him
The player did lose everything that he had won but also get another shot and made a stunning recovery.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I'm about to cry' after seeing contestant's shoes in wild moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I'm about to cry' after seeing contestant's shoes in wild moment
Steve Harvey has previously shared style tips with fans in a behind the scenes clip.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
The founders of "The Long Hairs" made a rocking pitch that had the sharks headbanging.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
The family watched the show as a way to help their son learn problem solving skills from the games.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
Jonathan Deiersing pitched his innovative men’s padded underwear line, "Rounder Bum" in the Tank.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
NEWS
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
Drew Carey is talented in a lot of ways and contestants also bring their unique skills on the stage sometimes.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Seacrest was so astonished that he had to test the contestant's strength right then and there.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
Drew Carey is quite a sensation when it comes to performing viral dance trends.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
NEWS
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
The creators of the show apparently went too far with the joke but tried to make up for it too.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
The TikTok creator claimed that the recalled products are widely used by low-income and middle-class families.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
The star was stopped midway by his partner while fans loved the look.
3 days ago
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
COSTCO
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
Viewers couldn't believe what they saw and some even suggested it could be a prank.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
Cuban offered the entrepreneur a "geek to geek" offer that he couldn't refuse.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
Reports suggest that the anti-theft measures are causing hostility between shoppers and workers.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
Seemed like inflation has been eating into the nuggets sold by Walmart under Great Value.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
The entrepreneur shared that it was a habit of his to reward the people who worked hard for him.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
Pointing at the shelf full of Great Value Orange Juice, the creator said that the brand is trying to fool people.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
She was at first happy with the affirmations on the mirror.
5 days ago
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
The standard letters weren't a thing before 1988.
5 days ago