'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car

The prizes on the "The Price Is Right" turn grown-ups into excited teenagers who go over the top with their celebrations. But the show also provides an opportunity for actual teenagers to win beyond their expectations. During the show's kids week, Isabella, who was celebrating her 16th birthday, won a car that made her big day even more special.

Teenagers were invited to play the quirky games on the show along with their parents for the special episode. Isabella, who wore a t-shirt that read, "It's My 16th Birthday," was joined by her mother on the set. After joining host Drew Carey on the stage, the birthday girl took on the game called "Safe Crackers."

The game, which is typically played with two prizes, one worth between $120 and $980 and the other worth over $2,000, occasionally offers a new car as the second prize. For Isabella's game, she was offered a brand new Chevrolet Spark as the top prize with a set of five sunglasses as the smaller prize. In the game, the contestant can see two prizes, both of which are locked inside a giant safe. They must crack the code to the safe to win both items at once. The combination to the lock is the price of the smaller item, which the contestant has to guess. The player must set the rotating dials correctly in order of the digits in the price to unlock the safe. If their guess is correct, they win everything, and if they get it wrong, they lose out on both prizes.

Isabella had to guess the price of the set of premium sunglasses to unlock the safe that contained prizes worth over $16,000, making it a great birthday present. For the first digit in the combination, she went big and picked the highest number, 8, which meant that the glasses were worth more than $800, according to the player.

For the second digit, she picked the number '4' after taking some suggestions from the audience and her mother. For the final digit, she picked the number, '0,' making her guess $840 for the pair of sunglasses. Carey asked Isabella to give the lock a spin and see if the door opened.

Luckily for Isabella, the door was unlocked on the very first attempt, which meant that she had won herself a brand new Chevrolet Spark. "Get ready L.A. there's a new driver on the road!" Carey exclaimed as the birthday girl went on to check out her special present.

The heartwarming moment was not just appreciated by her family, but viewers at home also joined the celebration. "Happy Birthday to her and a big congratulations on her win of the car," @evelynashcraft6366 commented on the YouTube clip of the game. Meanwhile, some were shocked to see how expensive the sunglasses were. "I can't believe all those sunshades cost $840!!" @pcb12462 exclaimed.