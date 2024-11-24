ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him

Before he joined 'The Price is Right' Carey also played a fictionalized version of himself in a show.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Model Gwendolyn Osborne, host Drew Carey, models Rachel Reynolds and Lanisha Cole celebrate the 500th "The Price Is Right" television show at CBS Television City on February 1, 2010. (Image Source: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Model Gwendolyn Osborne, host Drew Carey, models Rachel Reynolds and Lanisha Cole celebrate the 500th "The Price Is Right" television show at CBS Television City on February 1, 2010. (Image Source: Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A contestant may or may not walk away with a hefty reward from a TV game show, but the host, the network, and everyone involved in making it a success receives a paycheck for sure. Among the most iconic game show hosts on American TV, Drew Carey has become a popular face synonymous with "The Price is Right." The show was aired in 1956 before being revived in 1972, and it continues to enjoy popularity. Drew Carey became the show's host in 2007 after Bob Barker ended his stint on the show that same year. Carey has now been hosting the show for almost two decades and is one of the highest-paid hosts in the entire world.

Drew Carey attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios | (Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison)
Drew Carey attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios | (Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison)

While Carey has never revealed his salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he earns many millions per year only for hosting "The Price is Right." Before this show, he was a part of "The Drew Carey Show" and was one of the world's highest-paid entertainers earning around $1 million per episode. In the show, set in his hometown of Cleveland, he played a fictionalized version of himself. Carey was also a part of an improvisational comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" where he served as the host.

 

Carey first gained fame back in 1988 when he appeared as a comedian in the show  "Star Search," followed by appearances on shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "Late Night with David Letterman." His first standup-comedy special "Drew Carey: Human Cartoon," was a hit and went on to win him a CableACE Award for Best Writing. At his peak, Drew Carey was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world and earned close to $45 million in 1988 alone, which would be $70 million today after being adjusted for inflation. Between 2001 and 2004 he again earned  $750,000 per episode for "The Drew Carey Show," which is the same as earning $1 million per episode now when adjusted for inflation as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Drew Carey speaks onstage during A GRAMMY Salute | (Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer)
Drew Carey speaks onstage during A GRAMMY Salute | (Image source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer)

Other than making money as a host, he also appeared in commercials in the late 1990s. However, his contract with A&W Food Services of Canada was abruptly ended after an episode of "The Drew Carey Show" featured McDonald's. In 1999, Disney's Hollywood Studious debuted an attraction "Sounds Dangerous!" that featured Carey. Additionally, Carey was also an early investor in the Seattle Sounders F.C. Major League Soccer team and owns 7.5% of it, having purchased his stake for an undisclosed amount during the team's inception. According to reports, Drew Carey's stake is worth $51 million today. As of 2024, Drew Carey has a net worth of $165 Million which is a result of many years in comedy. In addition to his success on TV game shows, he is also known for his activism. He often donates time as well as money to keep the libraries in the country open and functional. Carey is also an outspoken member of the Libertarian party, which has called for limited government and lower taxes.

