ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'

The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the mess Kirkland toilet paper made in Victoria's bathroom (Cover image source: TikTok | @purelyvictoria )
Screenshots showing the mess Kirkland toilet paper made in Victoria's bathroom (Cover image source: TikTok | @purelyvictoria )

Costco is trusted by customers to the extent that people are willing to pay for memberships to shop at the retailer's stores. However, products from its Kirkland range have been called out a lot over poor quality in TikTok videos. Recently, the brand has been slammed over the kind of toilet paper it sells. No one worries about toilet paper much, but it turns out that poor-quality toilet paper can leave a house in a dusty mess. That’s exactly what a TikTok creator named Victoria (@purelyvictoria) experienced.

via GIPHY

 

Victoria is well-known by a section of TikTok users for creating content related to home cleaning, cooking, and her daily life. She uploaded a video earlier, calling out Kirkland’s toilet paper for causing a mess in her house. The video has received more than 2.4 million views as per a report in The Daily Dot. “This is why I’m never buying Kirkland toilet paper again,” the text overlay to the video read. She was filming the blinds in her bathroom, and truly, they looked unbelievably dusty. She used her finger to scoop up some of the dust. Within a few seconds, a massive lump of the nasty stuff ended up on her finger. She even took a broom to the blinds, jokingly showing that she was dusting them off. “The fact that this happens in 1 month is ridiculous.. smh,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m switching to a new toilet paper.”

@purelyvictoria The fact that this happens in 1 month is ridiculous.. smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ i’m switching to a new toilet paper #toiletpaper #deepclean #bathroomcleaning #dust #struggles #dailylife #kirkland #thisisnotokay #springcleaning #dusting #sahm ♬ El Tango De Roxanne (from "Moulin Rouge") - Lil' Paul

 

Viewers of the video revealed that they faced similar issues as well. “Omg, finally someone gets it. I thought I was the only crazy one. I HATE how much dust/lint comes off the rolls,” one user commented. “Kirkland toilet paper gave me chronic yeast infections,” another added. On the other hand, a user who questioned her wrote, “Girl that's called dust. It's not cuz of the toilet paper.”

Therefore, Victoria made it a point to prove the doubters wrong. She made a second video, in which she was seen tearing off the Kirkland toilet paper. The dust and lint that came out after each tear was unreal. “I clean very regularly.. 👀 This test is proof that it builds with just a little bit,” the caption to the second video said. Within a few moments, her entire bathroom was filled with these dust-like particles.

@purelyvictoria Replying to @Jason High I clean very regularly.. 👀 this test is proof that it builds with just a little bit #toiletpaper #deepclean #bathroomcleaning #dust #struggles #dailylife #kirkland #thisisnotokay #springcleaning #dusting #sahm ♬ Awkward Moments - AstroMusic

 

Several users commented under the second video as well, further validating her point. “OH MY GOD you just helped me figure out why my bathroom is always so darn dusty!!!” one user commented. “I’ve noticed this too, and these people are trying to make you sound crazy,” one more chimed in.

Dusty toilet paper issues?
byu/wsucoug83 inCostco

 

Apart from TikTok, a post in r/Costco on Reddit stated, “Since the new packaging / formulated toilet paper we’ve noticed a huge amount of dust when it is unrolled. Super apparent in a cabinet in our RV. This is the dust from one week. Anyone else noticed this?” Several users in the comments section confirmed that they, too, had been dealing with this issue.

For more such content, follow Victoria (@purelyvictoria) on TikTok

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
Sometimes, items that may look simple and common at first glance can shock their owners.
4 hours ago
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
COSTCO
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
Rick Harrison wanted to be fair to the guest and so he called in the expert to get a better idea.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
The player started off well but was left confused just when he had to focus most.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
The guest was a part of a band that was inducted into the Michigan Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
Harrison called in an expert who was also fascinated by the cars, especially the toy Batmobile.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
The entrepreneur did deliver on her promise, and the firm surpassed $35 million in revenue in three years.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
While Rick Harrison tried his best to get the most valuable coin in the world, he fell short.
1 day ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
The painter who made the brilliant work of art came to the United States and fell in love with Alaska.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
The guest even dropped his cards and walked away in disbelief when he saw the board.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans are calling out Ken Jennings after his harsh ruling nearly costs a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are calling out Ken Jennings after his harsh ruling nearly costs a contestant
Jennings did acknowledge that he was being too harsh, but also said it didn't affect the outcome.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans slam player who kept ignoring Drew Carey's advice for Plinko: 'Just give...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans slam player who kept ignoring Drew Carey's advice for Plinko: 'Just give...'
Fans believe that had the contestant taken the advice, they could have won a bigger prize.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast just couldn't believe Chum Lee spent $5,000 on the 'stupidest thing ever'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' cast just couldn't believe Chum Lee spent $5,000 on the 'stupidest thing ever'
Richard Benjamin Harrison was beyond disappointed, and his reactions were hilarious throughout.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who called her product 'the Netflix of toys'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who called her product 'the Netflix of toys'
While things went great for the founder Nikki Pope in the tank, her company couldn't keep up later.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Pat Sajak steps into a new chapter of his life with a big career move
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Pat Sajak steps into a new chapter of his life with a big career move
The legendary host has a history of theatre performances, and that seems to be one of his passions.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a pizza cupcake as their product and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a pizza cupcake as their product and it went as expected
The idea might have seemed weird at first but every single shark loved how it tasted.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founder who made Mark Cuban use a flame-thrower in fiery pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founder who made Mark Cuban use a flame-thrower in fiery pitch
The shark seemed to have the time of his life and even threatened Kevin O'Leary with the flames.
3 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
Jennings is loved by fans of the show ever since he became one of its most dominant contestants.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
The founder didn't budge even an inch from the valuation that she found to be accurate.
4 days ago