Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'

The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.

Costco is trusted by customers to the extent that people are willing to pay for memberships to shop at the retailer's stores. However, products from its Kirkland range have been called out a lot over poor quality in TikTok videos. Recently, the brand has been slammed over the kind of toilet paper it sells. No one worries about toilet paper much, but it turns out that poor-quality toilet paper can leave a house in a dusty mess. That’s exactly what a TikTok creator named Victoria (@purelyvictoria) experienced.

Victoria is well-known by a section of TikTok users for creating content related to home cleaning, cooking, and her daily life. She uploaded a video earlier, calling out Kirkland’s toilet paper for causing a mess in her house. The video has received more than 2.4 million views as per a report in The Daily Dot. “This is why I’m never buying Kirkland toilet paper again,” the text overlay to the video read. She was filming the blinds in her bathroom, and truly, they looked unbelievably dusty. She used her finger to scoop up some of the dust. Within a few seconds, a massive lump of the nasty stuff ended up on her finger. She even took a broom to the blinds, jokingly showing that she was dusting them off. “The fact that this happens in 1 month is ridiculous.. smh,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m switching to a new toilet paper.”

Viewers of the video revealed that they faced similar issues as well. “Omg, finally someone gets it. I thought I was the only crazy one. I HATE how much dust/lint comes off the rolls,” one user commented. “Kirkland toilet paper gave me chronic yeast infections,” another added. On the other hand, a user who questioned her wrote, “Girl that's called dust. It's not cuz of the toilet paper.”

Therefore, Victoria made it a point to prove the doubters wrong. She made a second video, in which she was seen tearing off the Kirkland toilet paper. The dust and lint that came out after each tear was unreal. “I clean very regularly.. 👀 This test is proof that it builds with just a little bit,” the caption to the second video said. Within a few moments, her entire bathroom was filled with these dust-like particles.

Several users commented under the second video as well, further validating her point. “OH MY GOD you just helped me figure out why my bathroom is always so darn dusty!!!” one user commented. “I’ve noticed this too, and these people are trying to make you sound crazy,” one more chimed in.

Apart from TikTok, a post in r/Costco on Reddit stated, “Since the new packaging / formulated toilet paper we’ve noticed a huge amount of dust when it is unrolled. Super apparent in a cabinet in our RV. This is the dust from one week. Anyone else noticed this?” Several users in the comments section confirmed that they, too, had been dealing with this issue.

