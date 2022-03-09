Who Will Buy the Denver Broncos? Byron Allen, Kanye West, and Antonio Brown Considering

Who Will Buy the Denver Broncos? Byron Allen, Kanye West, and Antonio Brown ConsideringBy Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 9 2022, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
The National Football League’s Denver Broncos has been the subject of speculation for several years now, with talks of a team sale. Media mogul Byron Allen has been considering a buy since 2019, and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown could buy along with Kanye West. No official sale has been disclosed, so who will buy the team when all is said and done?
Following a years-long court battle involving right of first refusal, the Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced in early February that it was beginning the sale process. A sale of the team could be a pricey one, expected to be in the ballpark of $4 billion or more, depending on the bids drawn by the franchise.
Kanye West and Antonio Brown are “extremely serious” about buying the Broncos.
Among the names floated in the media as potential new owners of the Broncos is the combination of entertainer Kanye West and free agent Antonio Brown. Brown told TMZ Sports that he and Ye are serious about the goal of purchasing the team. “Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me,” he said, referring to the NFL commissioner.
Brown has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over 12 years, he has made over $80 million according to Spotrac. Currently, his net worth may be closer to $20 million due to numerous fines and controversies, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
West has much more capital to work with, at an estimated net worth in the billions. Sources differ in their estimates of West's wealth, with Forbes claiming it's $1.8 billion, CelebrityNetWorth saying $6.6 billion, and West himself recently saying he was worth $10 billion.
Byron Allen would be the first Black majority NFL owner if he purchases the team.
Allen, who founded Allen Media Group and owns the Weather Channel, is also a possible buyer. Goodell reportedly came to him in 2019 to discuss his potential role as majority owner.
Allen hasn't indicated a bid amount publicly, but was quite sure in late February that he would enter a bid for the team, speaking of inspiring kids by doing so. He said, “There are kids out there that look like me that when they see that, they’re gonna– it’s gonna change their perspective of themselves.”
Who else might become the new Broncos owner?
Several people have come up as possible buyers, including former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. Others who have shown interest are John Elway and a crypto group supported by Governor Jared Polis.
How much are the Denver Broncos worth?
It's expected that the Broncos could sell for up to $4 billion or more, depending on the strength of bids from various parties. That price tag would set an NFL record, since the recent sale of the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion to David Tepper. The highest U.S. sports franchise price was $2.35 billion, paid by Alibaba cofounder Joe Tsai to acquire the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.
According to BroncosWire, bidders must have financing in order before placing a bid. The sale will be conducted auction-style, and the highest bid will win, but the bidder must have the funds ready. A majority owner will be required to own at least 30 percent of the franchise, although groups of investors are allowed to co-own the team.