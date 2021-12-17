Adidas’ NFT Is More Than Just Digital Artwork—How to Buy It

Music mogul Snoop Dogg sold off NFTs that served as passes to enter a private party he hosted in the metaverse. Adidas has also joined the NFT market with its Adidas Originals: Into the Metaverse NFT. The Adidas NFT offers many perks to those who own it, although the artwork comes at a pretty steep price. Are you interested in purchasing the Adidas NFT? Here’s when and where it's being sold.