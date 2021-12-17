Adidas’ NFT Is More Than Just Digital Artwork—How to Buy It

Adidas’ NFT Is More Than Just Digital Artwork—How to Buy ItBy Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 17 2021, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
As NFTs continue to grow in popularity, we’re finding that they’re becoming more purposeful. NFTs are pieces of digital art that can't be edited, replicated, or deleted once they make their way onto the public ledger. Currently, NFTs represent more than just a piece of unique digital art.
Music mogul Snoop Dogg sold off NFTs that served as passes to enter a private party he hosted in the metaverse. Adidas has also joined the NFT market with its Adidas Originals: Into the Metaverse NFT. The Adidas NFT offers many perks to those who own it, although the artwork comes at a pretty steep price. Are you interested in purchasing the Adidas NFT? Here’s when and where it's being sold.
When will Adidas launch its “Into the Metaverse NFT?”
Adidas teamed up with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Punks Comic, and NFT influencer Gmoney to create its limited edition NFT, Into the Metaverse. Adidas is launching its NFT on Dec. 17 and the supply is limited to 30,000. Adidas will be selling its NFT for 0.2 ETH, which is equivalent to $747.76. As of Dec. 17, 1 ETH was selling for $3,727.54.
First, Adidas will open up its sales channel to those who hold Adidas Originals POAP, Gmoney POAPs, BAYC/MAYC NFTs, and all Pixel Vault NFTs. The retailer said that snapshots of digital wallets were taken on Dec. 14 to determine early access eligibility. If you don’t qualify for early access into the Adidas NFT event, don’t lose hope.
Although 20,000 of Adidas’ NFTs are reserved for early access sale participants, 9,620 NFTs will still be available for general sale. Adidas says that it will retain 380 NFTs to use for future events and will keep its sales channel open until all 9,620 NFTs are sold to the general public.
How do I buy the Adidas NFT?
The Adidas Into the Metaverse NFT will be available to mint at adidas.com/metaverse. The company will provide updates regarding the launch of its NFT via the link mentioned and on the CONFIRMED app. Adidas will start offering its NFT to those who qualify for early access no earlier than 1:00 p.m. ET.
Adidas will allow participants to purchase a maximum of two NFTs per transaction and each participant will be limited to one transaction. You are required to have a digital wallet in order to purchase an Adidas NFT.
What benefits does the "Adidas Originals: Into the Metaverse" NFT offer?
If you’re one of the lucky ones to purchase an Adidas Into the Metaverse NFT, you will also be given access to exclusive physical merchandise produced by Adidas Originals, Gmoney, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Punks Comics. This will be “available to claim in 2022 at no additional cost.”
In addition to physical merchandise, you will also gain access to “Open Metaverse virtual land experiences, co-created with the community, throughout 2022 and beyond,” according to the sportswear giant. Adidas revealed to Vogue Business that it had purchased 144 parcels of virtual land in The Sandbox that it will use to “add content and experiences.”
The sneaker and apparel company also shared that it will provide NFT owners with digital items that they can wear in The Sandbox.
Adidas' senior director said, “You’re not just buying the product. You’re becoming a member of this community.”
Adidas is entering the next generation of the internet, Web 3.0, with the partnerships it formed with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney, and Punks Comics. Adidas purchased an ape NFT named Indigo Herz, which gave the company access to the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Only 10,000 ape NFTs were produced and are now selling for around $200,000, according to Vogue Business.
Adidas says that these partnerships will help it navigate into the metaverse “in a credible way” and stay relevant as people across the globe shift from partaking only in physical experiences to “living” in the virtual world. It will also help the athletic apparel giant stay on level with its competitors like Nike, which recently acquired the metaverse startup RTFKT.