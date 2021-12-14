Nike Is Ready for the Metaverse, Acquires RTFKT Studios

The race to digital goods and collectibles merging with fashion hasn't slowed down. The hub for digital sneakers and collectibles, RTFKT Studios (pronounced "artifact") announced on Dec. 13 that Nike will acquire the company just a day after its highly anticipated NFT collection reveal, CloneX.

Coming after Adidas confirmed its partnership with a few notable NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it appears that the fashion industry is waking up to the value of digital goods.