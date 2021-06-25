Upcoming Andreessen Horowitz Crypto Fund, Explained

Crypto Fund III, a $2.2-billion venture fund co-led by Andreessen Horowitz general partners Chris Dixon and Katie Haun, was officially announced today. The fund will be used to finance cryptocurrency networks and teams that are contributing to the new decentralized economy.

A fundraised amount of $2.2 billion doesn't come without strings. Andreessen will use the third crypto fund, its most exacting one to date, to concoct a new competitor in the crypto industry. After the Coinbase exit, from which Andreessen profited about $9.7 billion as the largest stakeholder in the offering, it might be inclined to introduce a new player to the cryptocurrency game.