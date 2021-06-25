Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Go Back Up After the Recent Crash?

Dogecoin’s co-creator Billy Markus has invested in the crypto token for the first time in eight years. His online presence goes by the name of Shibetoshi Nakamoto. On June 22, he announced on Twitter that he has bought Dogecoin after eight years of vowing not to buy crypto again. The dramatic price plunge in the token is the likely reason behind his crypto plunge. Markus is hopeful that his investment in Dogecoin will instill confidence in the currency once again.