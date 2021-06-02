The Graph (GRT) Could Reverse Its Course and Reach $10

According to WalletInvestor, GRT could reach $2.9 in one year and $11.7 in five years. According to the firm’s analysis, GRT is an awesome long-term investment.

DigitalCoinPrice predicts that GRT’s price will reach $1.55 in one year.

Coinpedia projects that GRT will trade between $5 and $7 at the end of 2021 and between $12 and $15 by the end of 2022.