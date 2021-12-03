Adidas Jumps Into Metaverse, Partners With NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club

It appears that the rumors are true. Not only is Adidas fully traversing into the metaverse, but it has confirmed its four-way partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Punk Comic, and crypto-investor GMoney.

More than its partnership, the activewear brand has acquired a BAYC NFT of its own and changed its profile picture on Twitter to accompany the announcement. Here's what we know so far about the Adi-verse and its partnerships.