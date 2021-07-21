Victoria's Secret Isn't Going Out of Business, Has Restructuring Plans

According to an L Brands press release about the spin-off, "Victoria’s Secret has no history of operating as an independent company, and its historical combined and unaudited pro forma financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that it would have achieved as an independent, publicly traded company."

That fact is true, but with growing obsolescence, it's a now or never moment for Victoria's Secret. Investors don't have much time until the VSCO listing to witness the corporate change in real time. However, the company's goals are in line with the competitive market (including ThirdLove and Cuup), so many traders might be willing to make the bet that Victoria's Secret will, in fact, be an advocate for all types of women.