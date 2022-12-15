15 Unique White Elephant Gift Ideas That Are Under $20
Let's face it, shopping for generic gifts for your family, friends, or coworkers can be a little difficult when it comes to celebrating the holidays with a "white elephant" gift exchange. While simply buying a bottle of alcohol or an Amazon gift card is typically a safe bet, we've rounded up 15 unique gift ideas that will totally be a hit at any white elephant exchange.
From mysterious hot sauce boxes to fuzzy throw blankets that are a staple in any household, these hot-ticket holiday items are perfect for any white elephant gift exchange. And, each item is under $20. Yes, there's no need to break the bank at your holiday party or opt for a not-so-great gift.
Best white elephant gift ideas that are under $20 — check out these 15 products.
While you may want to keep these gifts for yourself — hey, we wouldn't blame you if you "picked" your own gift — check out our list of 15 gift ideas for your next white elephant exchange.
1. Fuego Mystery Hot Sauce Box
Are you looking to spice up someone's life this holiday season? The Fuego Mystery Hot Sauce Box comes with three bottles in each box, which features a mild, medium, and hot spice level.
Though this box technically retails for $22.95, Fuego Box is currently offering a $5 discount using the code "AMIGOZ" at checkout. Seriously, we love this ~fuego~ deal.
Price: $17.95 on FuegoBox.com.
2. Raydrop Humidifier
A perfect cold-weather companion for all, the Raydrop Humidifier is a sleek device that is a great addition to any office space or bedroom to help get rid of dry air.
Price: $19.99 on Amazon.
3. Eloptop Luggage Cup Holder
Much like the holiday season, traveling, in general, can be a little chaotic — even for the most experienced traveler. The Eloptop Luggage Cup Holder is a great gift for anyone who needs a free hand while wheeling their suitcase. Don't worry about spilling your coffee, dropping your water bottle, or trying to hold your phone while running through the terminal. This attachable cup holder is a great gift for anyone that will be on the move in 2023.
Price: $15.99 on Amazon.
4. Automatic Wine Bottle Opener
Yes, you don't have to break the bank when it comes to purchasing a luxury item. This Studio Mercantile Automatic Wine Bottle Opener originally retails for $49.99 but is currently on sale at Macy's for $19.99. The wine enthusiast in the group will totally love this kitchen accessory.
Price: $19.99 on Macys.com.
5. Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket
Who doesn't love a good blanket? This Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plus Throw Blanket is the perfect cold-weather gift for literally anyone. Whether it's a coworker or a family member, this blanket is a total cozy staple that can be used in any home.
Price: $19.54 on Amazon.
6. Bath and Body Works Gift Sets
In need of a last-minute white elephant gift? Bath and Body Works have some great-smelling gift sets for under $20. Whether you're shopping for a holiday-scented candle, lotion, soap, body scrub, or perfume, there are a ton of mix-and-max gift set ideas.
Our favorites are the Fresh Balsam gift box set, which includes hand soap and a candle, and the Winter Candy Apple mini gift box set, which includes a travel-size shower gel, body lotion, and body spray.
Price: $20 or under at Bath and Body Works.
7. Echo Dot
Put "Alexa" into any room with the Echo Dot speaker. This smart speaker allows the user to play music, set a timer, check the news, and more. And, this product is currently on sale for $14.99 on Amazon. What a steal!
Price: $14.99 on Amazon.
8. Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults
Help someone manage their stress levels in 2023 with this adult coloring book. This is a great gift idea to help boost a person's creativity and provide an outlet for managing the hectic day-to-day.
Price: $6.99 on Amazon.
9. Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler
For either hot or cold drinks, the Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler will make a great addition to anyone's workspace or day-to-day life.
Price: $20 on Amazon.
10. Slate Drink Coasters
A great idea for a white elephant gift exchange among coworkers, these GOH DODD Slate Drink Coasters are functional, eco-friendly, and super chic. Plus, the person who receives this awesome gift can even write on the coasters using chalk to personalize their drink.
Price: $16.89 on Amazon.
11. Tirrinia Insulated Wine Gift Carrier
Traveling with several bottles of alcohol can be a daunting task. The Tirrinia Insulated Wine Gift Carrier can hold up to three bottles of alcohol and is available in a variety of colors. We love a functional gift idea!
Price: $20 on Amazon.
13. Around the World Brainteasers
Get this set of five brainteasers that will test the player's mind. These five puzzles were "inspired by the inventions and achievements of five global civilizations," per the product's description.
Price: $20 on Uncommon Goods.
14. Coffee Masters Around the World in Twelve Coffees
Travel the world via your taste buds.
The Coffee Masters Around the World is the ultimate gift for the coffee enthusiast in your life and offers a set of 12 coffee packets from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Indonesia, Colombia, Honduras, Kenya, and more.
Price: $14.07 on Amazon.
15. BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer
Are you heading to a white elephant gift exchange with your best girlfriends? Well, this BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer — which is available in a variety of colors — is a great gift idea that allows the user to organize their rings, earrings, necklaces, hairpins, and more.
Price: $19.99 on Amazon.