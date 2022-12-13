Need a Christmas Gift for a Teenage Girl Who Has Everything? Consider These Items
Trying to buy a gift for a teenage girl who has everything is like trying to piece together a fashionable outfit in under five minutes — it feels impossible. Although it can be hard to buy for a girl who has everything she could ever want, perhaps you might try taking a different approach when it comes to buying gifts for her.
For example, instead of looking at costly items that are merely meant to impress her such as a new Apple iPhone, why not consider items she’ll get significant use out of or ones that can teach her something new? If you’re looking for a good Christmas gift for a teenage girl and have had no luck, we found 10 affordable items she’s sure to like.
10 Christmas (or birthday) gift ideas for teenage girls who seem to have everything.
If you’re feeling the pressure of finding the perfect gift for a teenage girl but don’t know what to get, perhaps one of these items will do.
Boba Tea Light, $39.00 at Urban Outfitters
If we had to pick two things teenage girls need, we’d choose Boba tea and a phone (kidding, but not really). Boba tea has grown increasingly popular among people, especially teenage girls. A Boba tea desk light will brighten up her room and make it more decorative.
There are also Boba tea plushies and Bubble tea kits available for purchase if the light isn’t an option.
Kylie Skin Mini Fridge, $66 at Kylie Cosmetics
Want to get a teenage girl the ultimate beauty accessory? Go with the Kylie Cosmetics skincare fridge, created by, you guessed it, Kylie Jenner. The fridge is designed to store skincare products such as serums, creams, and face masks and aims to keep them fresher for longer.
A Vivrelle subscription, $39–$99 at Vivrelle
According to Teen Vogue, a Vivrelle subscription is the most popular subscription box these days, and they start at just $39 a month. For $39 (the Premier subscription box), you’re able to borrow one item (it must be jewelry) with a retail value of up to $1,000.
For $99, you can purchase the Classique subscription box, which allows you to rent one item at a time (includes jewelry and designer handbags) with a retail value of up to $4,000.
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker, $59 at Walmart
What’s better than going out for frozen yogurt? Learning how to make it yourself whenever you want! The Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you make your favorite treats at home, and it only takes 20 minutes.
TYMO Ring Hair Straightening Brush, $49.99 at Target
The TYMO Ring Hair Straightening Brush is getting a lot of attention these days. The item has 704 reviews on Target and is rated 5/5 stars. The device combines a straightening iron and a brush and features five temperature levels. What more could a teenage girl ask for?
Galaxy Moon Night Lamp, $11.99 at Walmart
This soft glowing moon lamp is sure to brighten up a teenage girl’s room and have people questioning where such a unique decorative piece came from. The light features 12 colors and four modes, allowing them to change it as often as their mood does (kidding, again).
Candier Candle, $31 at Ulta Beauty
If the teenage girl you’re shopping for loves candles, a Candier candle might just be the perfect gift. The “Go Shawty It's Yo Birthday Candle,” which features a white wax mixed with colorful sprinkles, may be the ideal birthday gift. And if you're shopping for a Christmas gift, you might consider the “I See it, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It Candle.”
All Candier candles claim to be made with 100 percent natural soy wax and are formulated without carcinogens, parabens, or phthalates.
Coach AirPods 3rd generation case, $45 at Coach
If your teen daughter, niece, or granddaughter has a pair of 3rd generation Airpods, why not gift them a stylish case to carry them in? The Coach Airpods case is sold in signature canvas and black.
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB, $109.99 at Target (reg. $139.99)
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is a great gift for teens who enjoy reading or those you want to encourage to read a little more often. The device features a 6.8-inch display, thinner borders, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20 percent faster page turns.
LED string lights with photo clips, $12.99 at Target
Teenage girls express themselves in many different ways, with fashion and decor serving as the leading two. What better gift to give than one that allows a teenager to decorate her room and display photos of memorable times in her life? The LED string lights at Target feature 36 warm white LED lights and 16 removable rose gold chrome photo clips.
With this list, you can now breathe a little easier knowing there are actually good gift options out there, even for a teenage girl who has everything.