Forget the Traditional Way to Give Money — Try Using One of These 6 Creative Ways
If there’s one thing we can all agree on when it comes to giving gifts, be it for a birthday or Christmas, it’s that most people like receiving money. Gifting money not only takes the pressure off of you having to find the perfect gift, but it also allows the recipient to buy something they really want (or put it towards a more expensive item they’ve been eyeing).
The problem with giving money as a gift is that it doesn’t always carry the same excitement as unwrapping a present. Luckily, we’ve uncovered a few creative ways to gift money so you don’t have to feel as though your gift is less worthy of a smile than the others. Here are six ways to give money as a gift, but creatively.
You can use the dollar tree balloon dartboard method to give money as a gift.
Rather than hand over an envelope filled with money (although that does sound enticing), try using the Dollar Tree balloon dartboard method. To do this, you’ll need a styrofoam board from Dollar Tree, a pack of balloons, some tape, and some markers. If you want to give, say, $50, divide the amount into smaller bills like five $10s or even 10 $5s.
Next, you’ll roll up the money, place individual bills into the balloons, blow them up, and tape them to the board. You can also add confetti inside and decorate the board to your liking. When it comes time to give the “gift,” the recipient will throw darts and reveal their prize in each balloon.
A money tree gift holder is another exciting way to gift money
If you’re going to give money as a gift, you don’t have to give it all in the same form. Why not consider giving gift cards as well? But first, you’ll need a money tree gift holder, which can be purchased on Amazon for $26.95 or even cheaper. The tree holds up to 12 items and even comes with lights.
While you can throw a few bills on it, you might also consider buying a few gift cards to the recipient's favorite retailers/restaurants just to make it even more exciting.
Want to give money in a creative way? Consider a money lei.
To create a money lei, you’ll likely need ribbon or yarn, tape, colored paper, a mardi gras style necklace, and several dollar bills (or larger). Now, there are different ways you can create a money lei and YouTube is filled with plenty of videos that will teach you how to make them.
A money lei not only lets you gift money in a unique way, but it also lets the recipient flaunt their newfound “wealth” on their birthday, graduation, or even on Christmas morning.
Forget the Traditional Way of Gifting Money, Try Creating a Surprise Money Box Instead
TikTok user @rheanna_can shared a video on how to create a surprise money box, and it can be used for people of all ages. To create the box, which, if done correctly, will allow the recipient to pull out what seems like an endless string of bills, you’ll need:
- A small decorated box
- Tape
- Bills (of course)
- An empty toilet paper roll
- A cutting tool
- A gift tag
Check out the TikTok video down below for a step-by-step guide on how to make a surprise money box.
Like a good prank? A money maze puzzle box is another great way to give money as a gift.
If you want to make the person you're gifting money to work for it, a money maze puzzle is something to consider. For just $11.99 on Amazon, the money maze requires that the recipient solve it before they can receive their gift.
Another way you can prank the recipient is by putting the money in a zip lock bag and stuffing it into a box of cereal or even in a bag of goldfish crackers.
Money origami also makes for a nice gift.
TikTok and YouTube are filled with tutorials on money origami. Whether you want to create a butterfly, heart, or even an owl, you’re bound to find something to shape your money into so that you leave the recipient in awe at your artistic abilities.
While most people will admit they enjoy receiving money, taking it one step further by gifting it creatively only makes it feel that much more appreciated.