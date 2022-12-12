Forget the Traditional Way to Give Money — Try Using One of These 6 Creative Ways

If you’re going to give money as a gift, you don’t have to give it all in the same form. Why not consider giving gift cards as well? But first, you’ll need a money tree gift holder, which can be purchased on Amazon for $26.95 or even cheaper. The tree holds up to 12 items and even comes with lights.

While you can throw a few bills on it, you might also consider buying a few gift cards to the recipient's favorite retailers/restaurants just to make it even more exciting.