Why Dollar Tree Is Raising Its Prices to Over $1

If you like buying dog toys, deodorant, and kitchen utensils for a buck at Dollar Tree (DLTR) , you’re not going to be happy that the popular discount store is raising its prices.

Company officials announced Sep. 28 that they will be raising prices above $1 at all Dollar Tree Plus stores and some legacy Dollar Tree stores. Select stores already have “Dollar Tree Plus” sections, where items cost $3 to $5.

By the end of 2021, the company plans to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores across the country. Another 1,500 stores are planned for 2022, with the goal of having at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores in operation by the end of 2024.

Price increase enables stores to offer a wider selection of products

Dollar Tree president and CEO Michael Witynski said the decision to add products for $1.25 and $1.50 was in response to customer requests for a “broader product assortment” when they shop at the stores.

Article continues below advertisement

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar—and we remain committed to that core proposition,” Witynski said in a statement. “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree products will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

“Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree. We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50,” he said.