What Is a Suitable Cash Amount to Give as a Graduation Gift?

Cash offerings for college graduates tend to range from $100–$500. A parent will often give a gift of $50–$100 for an undergraduate degree. If the college degree is advanced (think master's or doctorate), then the amount can go up by $100 for each degree. Close relatives outside of parents often give a gift of $50, while close friends donate $25, and acquaintances or co-workers commonly offer $20. But like high school graduation gifts, college gifts can be as big or small as you want.