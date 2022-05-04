MBA Scholarships for Minorities Strive for Equity in Business Programs

At the time of a 2020 Wall Street Journal report on the topic, Black students made up less than 10 percent of business school rosters in the U.S., a proportion that had stagnated for a decade. Bruce Thompson, who headed the National Black MBA Association at the time, told the newspaper that scholarships had helped, but more were needed. Here are six MBA scholarship and fellowship opportunities designed to amp up minority representation in C-suites across the country.