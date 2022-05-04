Sure, You Can Give Cash as a Wedding Gift, but How Much Should You Give?

Brides reports that the rule of thumb in traditional etiquette is to give a wedding gift equivalent to the cost of your being at the wedding. “If you think the couple getting married is spending an average of $100–$150 per person at their wedding, the price of your gift should equal that amount,” event planner Anthony Navarro told the magazine. If you agree with that logic—and not everyone does, as you’ll see below—couples should give a wedding gift of double the per-person amount.