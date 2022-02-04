Understanding Gift Taxes: Who Has to Pay and When?

Hey, big spenders! If you’re giving expensive gifts to someone, you might need to get acquainted with the Internal Revenue Service’s Form 709, the “United States Gift (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return.” Yes, it’s the gift-giver who pays taxes on a gift.

But unless that gift-giver has a habit of doling out big-ticket gifts, they generally won’t have to pay a gift tax, thanks to annual and lifetime gift tax exclusions.