Here’s What You Need To Know About Federal Income Tax Rates in 2022

Another way to reduce your tax liabilities is to contribute to a 401(k). Previously, employees were allowed a $19,500 contribution maximum, and the IRS has raised that limit to $20,500.The maximum contribution between employee and employer has increased to $61,000 per year. For taxpayers who are 50 years or older, an additional $6,500 catchup contribution is allowed, bringing the total to $67,500 for 2022.