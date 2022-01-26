What To Do To Get a Faster Tax Refund From the IRS

Furthermore, the IRS urges people who received a third economic impact payment (EIP) or advance CTC to ensure the amounts they've received are entered correctly on their tax return. Incorrect entries mean the IRS will need to further review the tax return, creating a delay. The IRS has mailed out special letters about the stimulus payments and advance CTCs. Experts also suggest using an IRS transcript to double-check the amounts from your CTC and stimulus check letters.