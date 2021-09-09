How To Avoid IRS Tax Refund Delays

For many people, filing for a tax refund is a yearly routine, and they budget according to the amount they expect. Qualifying for a refund means you overpaid income tax. For the employed, this may happen when more money is deducted from their paycheck for tax than necessary. For the self-employed, overpayment arises when the estimated tax they paid exceeds their actual tax liability. Most tax returns result in refunds, and the average amount in recent years has been around $3,000.