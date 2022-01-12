What Does It Mean When You Receive IRS Notice 1450?

IRS notice 1450, Request for Release of Federal Tax Lien, explains when a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien (IRS Form 668(Z)) may be issued and the required content of the request. As per the IRS, a federal tax lien is the government’s legal claim against your property when you neglect or fail to pay a tax debt. This lien then protects the government’s interest in all your property, including real estate, personal property, and financial assets.