Why Did I Get Money From the IRS Today? Explained

Alright. It’s about mid June. Second phase of the unemployment tax refund should be starting any day now. As always, prepaid cards should see deposits first. If you see your transcript update or get a deposit, please update here! #unemploymenttaxrefund

If you received unemployment benefits at any point in 2021 and filed your taxes before March 11 or automatically removed taxes from your unemployment benefits at the time of receipt, you paid taxes on your unemployment that turned out to be unnecessary for the 2020 tax year. The American Rescue Plan Act says that the IRS will refund up to $10,200 in unemployment taxes that were overpaid prior to the rule being put in place.