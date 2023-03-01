If You're a Starbucks Loyalty Member, Free Items Will Be Harder to Get
In mid-February, Starbucks rolled out its newly updated Starbucks Rewards Program, becoming the latest in food and beverage chains to adjust their loyalty program. Whether due to rising costs from inflation or other factors, Starbucks stars changing value mean that customers won't be able to earn rewards as quickly as before.
For those who haven't deciphered the Starbucks Rewards changes yet, there are a few basics to be aware of. First of all, Starbucks hasn't changed how you can earn rewards as a member. However, it's the Starbucks stars changing that will impact how much members need to spend before getting any benefits.
Did Starbucks change the stars for its Rewards members?
According to Axios, Starbucks has adjusted the tiers for each level of rewards, increasing the number of stars a member must have in order to redeem certain offers. Like Dunkin' changing its rewards last fall, Starbucks changed its rewards program. Members will have to spend more to get rewards like a free beverage.
Tier levels that have changed at Starbucks include:
- 50 star level is now 100 stars
- 150 star level is now 200 stars
- 200 star level is now 300 stars
Axios noted that despite the change in star levels, some items on the Starbucks menu will now require fewer stars. Iced coffee went down from 150 stars to 100 stars and packaged coffee went down from 400 stars to 300 stars.
Here's an update on how to earn stars with the new Starbucks Rewards program.
Starbucks didn't change the way loyalty members can earn rewards. If you pay using a registered Starbucks card, you earn 2 points (stars) per dollar. Members can preload their Starbucks card with funds, then scan and pay easily in the app. You can also earn 1 point per dollar spent on any other payment method.
Making Starbucks purchases with any other payment method (cash, debit card, or credit card) will earn you 1 point per dollar spent. You may either scan and pay at the register or save a payment method in your Starbucks account.
What do customers think about the new Starbucks policy in 2023?
Naturally, Starbucks loyalty members have thoughts on the new Starbucks rewards policy. Some have been members for years and racked up a large number of stars for rewards, which are now worth less.
As one Twitter user complained, a rewards member could previously earn a free drink with 150 stars, but the total has gone up to 200 stars.
What are the new reward tiers at Starbucks?
Here's what you can get with Starbucks rewards now:
- 25 stars will get you a free add-on – an extra espresso shot, nondairy milk, or a dash of syrup flavoring worth up to $1
- The 50-star tier has gone away in the rewards program
- 100 stars – brewed hot or iced coffee or tea, a bakery item, packaged snacks, and core reusable plastic to-go cups
- 200 stars – a free handcrafted beverage such as Cold Brew or a latte, a breakfast sandwich, or oatmeal
The highest tiers of stars offer other rewards:
- 300 stars – sandwich, protein box, or a bag of prepackaged at-home coffee including Starbucks VIA Instant
- 400 stars – select Starbucks merchandise like a signature cup, drink tumbler, or your choice of coffee merchandise worth up to $20
Other benefits that Rewards members can enjoy are a free drink or food item of their choice on their birthday as well as free refills of hot or iced coffee while you're in the store.