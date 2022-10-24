Is There Really a Starbucks White Mocha Shortage? TikTok and Reddit Weigh In
Starbucks fanatics are waiting on a restock of white mocha flavoring, and they’re getting antsy. What’s the deal with the white mocha shortage at Starbucks?
With news of Starbucks’ white mocha shortage littering TikTok, the worry is spreading like wildfire. Is the shortage legit and, if so, when will it end?
Starbucks regulars have reported a white mocha shortage across stores.
On TikTok, Reddit, and other online platforms, Starbucks regulars are reporting their local stores being out of white mocha flavoring. For many, that means no access to one of the country’s favorite drinks of the season.
Starbucks’ white mocha syrup is made from white chocolate and sweetened condensed milk.
“All my local stores in [Southwest Pennsylvania] got it back a few weeks ago after being out for a few months,” one Reddit user wrote.
Another user, a self-described Starbucks barista, said, “I’m in northern [Virginia.] We’ve been out for like a week and it’s extremely popular at my store. The unhappy customers are coming in droves," the barista reported.
Is the Starbucks white mocha shortage a supply or demand issue?
Starbucks hasn't come forward with an official statement about the white mocha shortage, so fingers crossed it’s a temporary glitch in the caffeinated system.
No workers seem to understand how severe the shortage is and whether it’s a supply or demand issue. However, there does seem to be some impact on the supply side since locations across the country are running out entirely for weeks at a time.
It’s worth noting that white mocha is a seasonal flavor that’s only available during the holiday months. Heightened demand could be a contributing factor given the flavor’s recent availability and potentially subsequent push for orders.
There have already been reports of white mocha restocks.
TikTok user @midlifevlogger said in a comment on her video, “Hey my local store here in Virginia got a new supply in yesterday! Check your store! Good luck!!”
That’s a promising sign for white mocha lovers, suggesting the shortage is, in fact, temporary.
Are any other Starbucks flavors experiencing a shortage?
"The Pumpkin Spice Latte continues to be one of our most popular and requested beverages that customers look forward to every year," a Starbucks spokesperson told reporters in the U.K.
British Starbucks locations and some U.S. locations are experiencing a shortage of pumpkin spice flavoring. This is due in part to the cost of production. Products flavored with pumpkin spice cost a reported 14 percent more than non-pumpkin spice products, according to a study from Magnify Money.
At the end of the day, Starbucks has a diverse menu and customers are bound to find something that fits the bill. For those with local, independent coffee shop options, now may be the time to spread the love beyond the mega-sized coffee corporation for the holiday season, something that could boost local economies and help small businesses thrive.