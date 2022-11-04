Best Credit Cards With No Foreign Transaction Fees If You're Traveling Abroad

You’re packing your bags for a trip to Europe and wondering how you’ll pay for things when you get there. Although it's wise to have a little cash in Euros in your pocket, you can get by using a credit card.

If you’re traveling to a larger city like Paris, Lisbon, or Madrid, you’ll find that credit cards are accepted almost everywhere. However, you should be careful with what credit card you use. You want to use a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.