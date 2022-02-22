What Credit Score Do You Need to Get an American Express Card?

People seeking an Amex card can apply for pre-qualification, which is not be confused with applying for a credit card. Unlike credit card application, pre-qualification doesn't impact your credit score—it lets you know which cards you're eligible for and what personalized offers are available while keeping hard inquiries (which affect your credit score) to a minimum. Once you get the list of cards you're pre-approved for, you can apply for a specific card, which will affect your credit score.