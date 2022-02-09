The Best Credit Cards With No Interest — See How They Compare!By Robin Hill-Gray
Feb. 9 2022, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
The search for the right credit card can be daunting and is heavily reliant on a person's credit score. Not only should a credit card seeker consider cards with certain features like cashback and rewards —but the right APR should also be considered.
However, are there really credit cards with no interest?
According to CNBC, the majority of credit cards with 0 percent APR (or long introductory periods) are available to people with credit scores of 670 or greater.
This is not to say that people with a score lower than 670 can’t qualify, they just may have more difficulty getting approval. So, what are some of the best credit cards with zero interest? Keep reading to find out!
Credit cards with 0 APR for 15 months:
The Chase Freedom Flex card has no annual fee and comes with cash bank rewards on qualifying purchases. The intro APR period lasts for 15 months for balances and transfers. Additionally, the card-holder can take advantage of claiming $200 in cash back when they spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months of the account being open.
After the introductory period, the APR can range from 14.99 to 23.74. Rewards are also transferable to a Chase Unlimited Rewards card.
With a 15 month 0 percent APR intro period, Chase Freedom Unlimited also has reward opportunities and a $0 annual fee. Cardholders receive five percent cash back on Lyfts and travel purchases. There is a three percent cashback offer on restaurant dining and drugstore purchases.
After the introductory period ends, the APR will be between 14.99 and 23.74 percent along with balance transfer fees. Cardholders can earn 1.5 percent cash back on all categories when the total spent is up to $20,000 in the first year.
Credit cards with 0 APR for 20 months or more:
Pending credit approval, credit card holders can experience 0 percent on purchases and balance transfers for 21 months with the Citi Simplicity card. After the intro period ends, the APR will be between 14.74 and 24.74 percent.
Balance transfer fees are $5.00 or 5.00 percent of the total amount of the transfer. All transfers must be completed within the first four months of the introductory period. Citi Simplicity also comes with benefits such as no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee.
The Wells Fargo Reflect card offers a 0 percent APR for up to 21 months and no annual fee. The intro period offers 18 months and a three-month APR extension when minimum payments are made on time. After the introductory period is completed, the APR can vary between 12.99 and 24.99 percent.
The intro APR period also applies to balance transfer requests. To avoid paying the interest thereafter, the credit card holder is required to make a payment at least 25 days after the closing of every billing period.
U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card offers a 0 percent APR for 20 months. The recommended credit score range for this card is between 670 and 850. Bankrate reports that this card is one of the best options for people trying to manage their debt.
There is no rewards rate for this card, and APR ranges between 14.49 to 24.49 percent. Like the cards mentioned earlier, the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card does not come with an annual fee.
Whatever you decide, just make sure you do your own research before opening a new line of credit.