What Are Some of the Best Credit Cards to Get in 2022?By Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 30 2021, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
There are hundreds of credit cards for you to choose from, some of which offer more benefits than others. There are credit cards designed to help you build your credit score and others that are used to gain rewards, from things like travel miles and cash back.
When you’re looking to open a new credit card account, there are certain things you will want to consider like interest rates, incentives, and requirements before applying. To help guide you in the right direction to choose the best credit card to fit your needs, we’ve created a list of the best credits cards to get in 2022.
What are the top credit cards to get in 2022?
After carefully reviewing the credit cards that financial analysts recommended for 2022, we suggest these credit cards:
Best credit cards for the avid traveler
Platinum Card from American Express
The Platinum Card from American Express offers:
- A welcome offer of 100,000 membership rewards points
- 5x the points on flights that are booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel via AmexTravel.com
- $15 in Uber Cash for U.S. rides each month and a bonus of $20 in December
- The Hotel Collection benefit gives $100 onsite credit to spend on qualifying dining, spa, and resort activities (restrictions apply)
- Car rental loss and damage insurance
- $200 hotel credit, $200 airlines fee credit
- Purchase Protection to Platinum Card members
*15.99 percent–22.99 percent variable APR on eligible charges
*$695 annual fee
Capital One Venture X Rewards Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Card lets you:
- Earn unlimited 10x miles on hotels and rental cars when bookings are done through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 5x miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn 100,000 bonus miles as a new card member after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of opening the account
- Earn up to $100 credit for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
- 10,000 miles anniversary bonus
*Excellent credit is needed for the Capital One Venture X Card
*16.99 percent–23.99 percent variable APR
Best credit cards for students in 2022
Discover it® Student Cash Back card
Students should consider the Discover it Student Cash Back card.
- Receive a $20 statement credit each school year you're able to maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher for up to the next five years
- Earn 5 percent cash back on qualifying purchases
*No annual fee
*0 percent introductory APR for six months on purchases, then a 12.99 percent–21.99 percent Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply
*Credit score needed is 580–740, according to US News.
Discover it® Student Chrome
The Discover it Student Chrome is a good credit card for students.
- Earn up to 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants and up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.
- Discover will match all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year.
- Receive a $20 statement credit each school year you're able to maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher for up to the next five years
*No annual fee
*0 percent introductory APR for six months on purchases, then a 12.99 percent–21.99 percent Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply
*Recommended credit score is 580–740
Credit cards for those with bad credit
AvantCard
The AvantCard offers the following:
- No deposit required
- Reports to all three major credit bureaus
- No hidden fees
- Credit line increases a possibility
*$59 annual fee
*24.99 ongoing APR
*No rewards offered
Surge Mastercard®
The Surge Mastercard has the following perks:
- Offered to individuals will lower credit scores.
- Allows you to pre-qualify with no impact on your credit score.
- Potential for a credit limit increase after the first six monthly payments are made on time, reports Experian.
*Ongoing APR is 24.99 percent–29.99 percent
*Annual fee of $75–$99
*No intro bonus or rewards
*Checking account required
Credit cards for the responsible spenders
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card, users can:
- Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases during your first three months from opening your account
- Receive 5 percent cash back on grocery store purchases
- Get 0 percent APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
- Earn 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides and three free months of DoorDash subscription
*Recommended credit score is 690–850, according to NerdWallet.
*APR goes to 14.99 percent–23.74 percent after the introductory period.
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card offers:
- No annual fee
- 0 percent APR for 15 months
- Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $750 on purchases during the first three months from opening your account.
- Earn 5 percent cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category (exclusions apply)
*APR goes to 13.99 percent–23.99 percent after the introductory period
*Recommended credit score of 690–850, according to NerdWallet.
Credit cards are a great way to build your credit score and maintain it. Some credit card applications can have a negative impact on your current score. It's important that you do some research before you start applying. If you’re looking to reap the benefits of having a credit card, remember to spend smart and pay your bill on time.